LRT English Newsletter: Escape to Russia

LRT English Newsletter – September 1, 2023.

One story captivated Lithuania this week when a father took his daughter and fled across a river to Russia. This marks the second time this summer when someone attempted to take their kids to a non-EU country. If you recall, a family – adhering to the conspiracy network of “sovereigns” (read here) – were detained when trying to flee to Belarus.

This case may be different, however. It’s unclear whether he had links to the fringe community, but Russian officials say he possessed the country’s passport, which would likely be against Lithuanian laws that ban dual nationalities in most cases. But here's why this story may be less political and more tragic for everyone involved – the man previously wrote on his Facebook profile and a personal blog account about being denied custody rights to his daughter, who was being looked after by the mother. It's unclear why, or what the mother has to say about it.

As more details are yet to come to light, the incident did spark discussion on Lithuania’s border protection, the hot topic of the past several years. As some in the political opposition used the opportunity to attack the porous (literally) border, the government hit back. Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė asked, rhetorically, if someone could imagine building a wall in the middle of the Nemunas River that marks most of the border between Lithuania and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.



GO LITHUANIA



The national men’s basketball team is doing well in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, even though some of the best players, including NBA’s Domantas Sabonis, refused to play this year due to *insert excuse*, leaving just Jonas Valančiūnas in the lead. Nevertheless, the boys scored back-to-back wins against Mexico, Egypt, and Montenegro. Next is the daunting challenge of the United States, preceded by a game against Greece. Lithuania needs at least one win to progress to the next round.



GERMAN BRIGADE TAKES SHAPE



On a visit to Lithuania, the German chief of defence, General Carsten Breuer, said the brigade assigned to the Baltic country should begin arriving next year. The two countries are now working out the details on how to bring the 4,000 troops with their families here permanently. According to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, the brigade should be fully deployed by 2026.

For context: the debate about whether the German brigade assigned to Lithuania would actually be in the country was put to bed by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. In June, he announced the troops would head to Lithuania, allegedly to the surprise of many.



‘ALLEGATIONS NEED TO BE PROVEN’



When Olga Karach, a prominent Belarusian opposition figure in Lithuania, was deemed a threat to national security, she was steadfast – deport me to Belarus and see what happens, she challenged the Lithuanian intelligence services. She also says that any allegations of her links with Russian special services need to be proven, and has appealed against the decision not to grant her asylum.

The incident that has gained traction both nationally and internationally highlights the ongoing difficulties the Belarusian diaspora is facing in the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some activists are questioning whether Vilnius can remain a long-term home for them.



AVERAGE VS MEDIAN



Wage growth in Lithuania has finally outpaced inflation, with the average after-tax pay now at 1,230 euros. The median wage in Lithuania paints a less rosy picture, with most of the country earning less than 1,000 euros after tax last year.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



– The Latvian airline AirBaltic is launching regular flights from Vilnius to Krakow and from Palanga to Amsterdam from May next year.



– Parts for the Russian military have been shipped via Lithuania, again.



– Russia-ties scandal is rocking Estonia’s political scene, here’s a short wrap-up.



– A bit unusual in our coverage, but because I’m a huge fan, here’s an interview with the legendary producer and head of Hyperdub music label, Kode9.

– Electric scooters should no longer trip you up in Vilnius.



– In Lithuania’s first, three people have been fined for torrenting a film.



– It’s been 30 years since the last Russian troops left Lithuania. Here's the behind-the-scenes and how it came about.



– Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry is inviting a Vatican rep following the Pope’s rather strange remarks.



– Meanwhile, Lithuanian diplomats themselves have fallen under scrutiny for their allegedly questionable behaviour.



– The probe into Rammstein's frontman has been dropped by German prosecutors, as well.



– And here are some cute corgis.



Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas