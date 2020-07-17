LRT English Newsletter: An unexpected spike

LRT English Newsletter – July 17, 2020

As Lithuanians were looking forward to a day with zero new coronavirus infections, an unexpected outbreak in Kaunas reminded that the pandemic is not over.

Eighteen truck drivers employed at a Kaunas firm were diagnosed with Covid-19 shortly after arriving from Uzbekistan. This prompted the government to consider tougher controls – like mandatory testing for travelers from non-OECD countries and possible mandatory self-isolation.

At the same time, Lithuania is lifting attendance limits for mass events from September. Meanwhile the country’s health minister warned that the second wave may come as soon as August.

Earlier, Lithuania added Romania and Bulgaria to its blacklist of coronavirus-affected countries.

Latvia, too, has tightened its Covid-19 measures this week.



WHERE IS THE PRESIDENT?



It’s been a year since Gitanas Nausėda was sworn-in as president and the question on everyone’s mind is, well, what has he been up to? Vaidotas Beniušis, of the BNS news agency, gives a comprehensive overview of the president’s goals and achievements so far.



DRESSING UP ROYALTY



The first public appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the duke and duchess of Sussex, in Los Angeles brought attention to a Lithuanian fashion brand. A white linen dress, designed by a Magic Linen, could be all the rage this summer, thanks to the ‘Meghan effect’.



GREY ZONE IN BLACK AND WHITE



Benas Gerdžiūnas, editor at LRT English, delivers a multimedia story from Ukraine’s Grey Zone in Donbass. The frontline runs deeper than the trenches and the six years of war takes a toll on people living and fighting side-by-side.



EYES ON POLAND



The tight race between incumbent Andrzej Duda and Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski for the Polish presidency was closely followed on this side of the border, too. President Nausėda was quick to congratulate his “friend” Duda with victory.

While most Polish voters in Lithuania went for his rival, Vilnius has praised the incumbent for support on defence issues. Meanwhile PiS and Duda have been appreciative of Lithuania’s help in shielding it from the EU’s criticism over attacks on the rule of law.

However, the rising Warsaw-Brussels tensions may force even Vilnius to eventually pick sides, analysts say.



EYES ON DONBASS



Ukraine has recently arrested a middleman between the Russian-backed separatists and Moscow, according to Bellingcat. The Ukrainian national also travelled to the Baltic states during his “weekly” trips abroad.



ŽALGIRIS, TANNENBERG OR EGLYKALNIS?



The 1410 Battle of Žalgiris is a proud moment in history for Lithuanians. One of the biggest battles in Medieval Europe, whose 610th anniversary was celebrated this week, has different names in different languages – a result of different meanings and interpretations present-day nations assign to it.



FOOD ON WHEELS ON STRIKE



About a hundred food couriers working with the Bolt Food delivery platform went on strike on Wednesday over the platform’s unilateral decision to cut their rates. For four hours, the couriers were not taking orders and demanding that the company heed their concerns.



BREXIT CUM LAUDE



British universities have long been the popular choice for Lithuanian students. However, Brexit and upcoming fee hikes for EU students may change where Lithuanian graduates head after school.



PROTEST PRIDE



Over 500 people marched for LGBTQ+ rights in Vilnius last Saturday. It was a protest, not a celebration, the marchers and organisers made clear, decrying the fact that despite the society’s changing attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people, Lithuania did not pass a single law improving their lot since joining the EU – and the rights of trans people are in a particularly dire state.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– Lithuania has stalled the ratification of the so-called Istanbul Convention aimed at fighting gender-based and domestic violence. However, the country can do even more to protect its women, argues Laura Nacyte from Rape Crisis Scotland.

– The coronavirus pandemic has affected Lithuania's tourism sector, but are local resorts doomed without Russian and Belarusian tourists, as claimed by a Russian-language website? LRT FACTS takes a look.

– This year, the annual Open House festival in Vilnius that offers unhindered access into iconic buildings moved outdoors, weaving together the story of Vilnius’ expansion since the 19th century. Ludo Segers, a freelance photographer, joined one of the tours.

– Lithuania is sending humanitarian aid to the US to help it cope with the coronavirus.





Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas