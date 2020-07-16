Most travelers to Lithuania to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing

Travelers coming to Lithuania from non-OECD countries may be subjected to mandatory Covid-19 testing and two-week self-isolation requirement, the country's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said.

The decision by the government's Covid-19 crisis management committee has yet to be approved by the Cabinet, he added on Thursday.

The move follows an outbreak in a Kaunas transportation company, Hegelmann Transporte, where 18 truck drivers, most of them workers who came from Uzbekistan in early July, were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“The case of infected persons from Uzbekistan in Kaunas has clearly shown that we need to improve the procedure for foreign arrivals to Lithuania,” Skvernelis posted on Facebook.

“The decision is as follows: arrivals from so-called third, non-OECD countries will be subject to mandatory testing for Covid-19 and two weeks of isolation,” he said.

Saulius Skvernelis / BNS

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, includes most of the European Union member-states, but also the countries in North America, Turkey, Australia, Japan and South Korea. The US has been reporting some of the highest numbers of new infections in recent weeks.

Mandatory facemasks may return

Moreover, Lithuania's Covid-19 committee asked Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga to set a threshold at which wearing facemasks would be made mandatory again.

The government is likely to allow an unlimited number of people in mass events starting in the autumn, provided that certain safety recommendations, which are yet to be worked out by ministries, are followed, according to the prime minister.

“I want to emphasise that we are talking about the situation as it is now,” he wrote on Facebook. “The epidemiological situation in Lithuania is and will continue to be constantly monitored and if it deteriorates, the requirements and rules will change.”

Skvernelis also commended on Wednesday's media reports that one of the infected Uzbek drivers at the Kaunas transport firm was threatening to infect others.

“I want to make it very clear. We will not tolerate such threats [...]. Such persons will have their visas revoked and will be deported from Lithuania,” he wrote, adding that police are investigating the case in Kaunas.