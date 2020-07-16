Lithuania to lift event attendance limits from September

As of September, Lithuania is lifting attendance restrictions for indoor and outdoor events, the government decided on Thursday.

However, some safety requirements will remain in place and may be adjusted depending on the coronavirus situation, Culture Minister Mindaugas Kvietkauskas said.

Indoor events are limited to 400 people until the end of July and to 500–600 people in August.

Events of up to 1,000 people are allowed outdoors until September.

“Unless the situation worsens, there will be no restrictions on attendee numbers in events in September, provided that the mandatory requirements set by the health minister are observed,” said Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said.

The restrictions include maintaining one-metre distances between people in outdoor events and two-metre distances indoors.

According to Skvernelis, the rules are yet to be finalised.

“Spectators may be required to wear masks, use disinfecting liquid, undergo checks before accessing the venue, perhaps even wear single-use gloves,” he said.