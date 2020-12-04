Lithuanian president rejects two candidates for would-be minister cabinet

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has rejected two candidates proposed for ministerial positions in the would-be government.

Having met with all the fourteen candidates put forward by Prime Minister-designate Ingrida Šimonytė, Nausėda said he would not confirm those proposed for ministers of agriculture and transport.

Read more: Why it is taking so long to appoint new Lithuanian government – opinion

“I can say that other candidates should be proposed for two of the ministerial positions – transport and agriculture,” he told reporters on Friday.

The Freedom Party nominated Kasparas Adomaitis to head the Ministry of Transport, while the conservative Homeland Union (TS-LKD) proposed Dalia Miniataitė to take charge of agriculture.

Read more: Lithuanian president unhappy with several minister candidates, spokesman says

Dalia Miniataitė / E. Blaževič/LRT

Nausėda said that the Freedom Party already had a new “good” candidate for transport minister.

The president noted that he also had “certain doubts” about Arūnas Dulkys, a former auditor general proposed for health minister, but Šimonytė vouched for him.

Read more: Despite criticism for inexperience, Lithuanian president praises justice minister candidate