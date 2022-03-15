News

2022.03.15 10:50

Lithuanian FM is visiting Ukraine – sources

LRT.lt2022.03.15 10:50
Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is on an unannounced visit to Ukraine, the Elta news agency reported on Tuesday. The Foreign Ministry has refrained from comment.

Sources have told Elta that Landsbergis is planning to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian government. The foreign minister’s spokeswoman Vytautė Šmaižytė-Kuliešienė has declined to comment on the information.

According to earlier reports, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia are planning to visit Kyiv.

The Polish government said in a statement that its delegation would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

# News# Baltics and the World# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
People with facemasks in Vilniu
37 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 5,317 new cases, 9 deaths

Vičiūnai Group
1 h ago

Kaunas mayor-owned Vičiūnai Group continues operations in Russia despite saying otherwise

School (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuania’s Russian-speakers suggest ‘patriotism lessons’ to counter Moscow propaganda

Vehicles donated to Ukraine
3 h ago

Lithuanians donate vehicles to Ukrainians resisting Russian invasion

Bayraktar TB2 drone (associative image)
17 h ago

Lithuanian army buying counter-drone systems

Lifosa
17 h ago

Lithuania's sanctions-hit fertiliser producer asks for state help

March for Ukraine's freedom in Vilnius
18 h ago

Ukrainian war refugees offered free Lithuanian language courses in Vilnius

Petrol station
18 h ago

Lithuania mulls cutting excise duty on fuel – official

Russia's war in Ukraine
19 h ago

‘Russia is testing NATO red lines’ – Lithuanian defence minister on Russia’s attack near Poland

Valdemaras Rupšys
20 h ago

Russia’s original plan in Ukraine failed, Lithuanian army chief says

Zita Šličytė
2022.03.14 11:43

Controversial speech about ‘homosexualisation of Lithuania’ mars independence day ceremony

Ukrainian war refugees
5
2022.03.14 12:23

Lithuania simplifies employment procedures for Ukrainians, with thousands of jobs on offer

5
Russia's war in Ukraine
2022.03.14 15:34

‘Russia is testing NATO red lines’ – Lithuanian defence minister on Russia’s attack near Poland

Valdemaras Rupšys
2022.03.14 14:52

Russia’s original plan in Ukraine failed, Lithuanian army chief says

Bayraktar TB2 drone (associative image)
2022.03.14 17:44

Lithuanian army buying counter-drone systems

March for Ukraine's freedom in Vilnius
2022.03.14 17:01

Ukrainian war refugees offered free Lithuanian language courses in Vilnius

Petrol station
2022.03.14 16:22

Lithuania mulls cutting excise duty on fuel – official

Vehicles donated to Ukraine
2022.03.15 08:00

Lithuanians donate vehicles to Ukrainians resisting Russian invasion

Lifosa
2022.03.14 17:26

Lithuania's sanctions-hit fertiliser producer asks for state help

School (associative image)
2022.03.15 09:25

Lithuania’s Russian-speakers suggest ‘patriotism lessons’ to counter Moscow propaganda