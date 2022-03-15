Lithuanian FM is visiting Ukraine – sources

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is on an unannounced visit to Ukraine, the Elta news agency reported on Tuesday. The Foreign Ministry has refrained from comment.

Sources have told Elta that Landsbergis is planning to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian government. The foreign minister’s spokeswoman Vytautė Šmaižytė-Kuliešienė has declined to comment on the information.

According to earlier reports, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia are planning to visit Kyiv.

The Polish government said in a statement that its delegation would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.