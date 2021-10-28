News

2021.10.28 11:31

Dark day in history – Lithuania commemorates 80th anniversary of bloodiest massacre of Jews

Valdemaras Šukšta, LRT.lt2021.10.28 11:31
The Kaunas Ghetto
The Kaunas Ghetto / Kaunas Ninth Fort Museum

On October 29, 1941, almost 10,000 Lithuanian Jews were shot at Kaunas’ Ninth Fort. The massacre, dubbed the Great Action, was the largest mass murder of Jews in Lithuania.

The Great Action began on October 28, 1941, when Nazis conducted a selection of Jews in the Kaunas Ghetto, says Mindaugas Kuodys, a historian at Kaunas Ninth Fort Museum. The Jews were sorted into “useful” and “useless”. Around 9,200 “useless” Jew – half of them kids – were then forced to walk to the Ninth Fort.

Read more: ‘Aim properly, Gustav’. Start of Holocaust in Lithuania 80 years ago

“Not only men of working age but also women, children, and seniors were forced to walk,” Kuodys says. “Those who could not walk were shot immediately.”

According to the historian, most people knew what awaited them.

“People’s lives did not cost anything. Anything could be done with them. Eyewitnesses recounted in their memoirs that the ghetto guards were shooting at people for no reason. […] The ghetto inhabitants realised that nobody could protect them, that anyone could become a victim,” Kuodys says.

Walk of death

The selected Jews walked some three kilometres from the Kaunas Ghetto to the execution place at the Ninth Fort.

“Jews marched in columns of 400 people – eight in one row,” Kuodys explains. “When the first columns were being shot at the Ninth Fort, others were still walking.”

Read more: Lithuanian parliament calls on local authorities to mark all Jewish massacre sites

Monument at the Ninth Fort, a Jewish massacre site
Monument at the Ninth Fort, a Jewish massacre site / BNS

Some Jews tried to run away but were shot immediately. Those who broke away from columns or accidentally stepped on a sidewalk were also killed right there.

Jews who reached the Ninth Fort were shot in large pits dug in advance. According to Kuodys, 14 such pits were prepared for the Great Action. Other victims of the Nazi occupation also lay nearby. In total, around 50,000 bodies were buried at the Ninth Fort.

“It wasn’t a human grave. The field of massacre turned into a mass grave. The western side of the Ninth Fort became the victims’ eternal resting place,” the historian says.

Nazi propaganda

On October 29, 1941, shots were heard a few kilometres from the Ninth Fort. How did Kaunas residents react to them?

“There were various reactions, including disgust and indifference,” Kuodys says. “The official position was first revealed in the press, which supported the killers’ side.”

Read more: Remember the victims, the rescuers, the perpetrators of Holocaust – opinion

The Kaunas Ghetto
The Kaunas Ghetto / Kaunas Ninth Fort Museum

The historian quotes an article published on October 25 in the daily Freedom (Laisvė). Propaganda framed Jews as a people that were not part of the nation, enemies who needed to be treated accordingly.

According to Kuodys, the Great Action was organised by the Nazi administration, but mostly carried out by a military unit formed from Lithuanians. A few executioners were later identified and sentenced to death.

“According to the defendants’ testimonies, some [murderers] shot at victims for their own pleasure. They were taken over by a complete anti-Semitic fanaticism,” Kuodys says.

Read more: A glimmer of hope or prelude to Holocaust? Lithuania's June 1941 uprising remains controversial eight decades on

The Kaunas Ghetto
The Kaunas Ghetto
The Kaunas Ghetto
Monument at the Ninth Fort, a Jewish massacre site
A monument at the ninth fort in Kaunas, Lithuania. Tens of thousands of Jews were killed there during the Holocaust.
The Kaunas Ghetto
The Kaunas Ghetto
1 / 5Kaunas Ninth Fort Museum
The Kaunas Ghetto
The Kaunas Ghetto
2 / 5Kaunas Ninth Fort Museum
The Kaunas Ghetto
The Kaunas Ghetto
3 / 5Kaunas Ninth Fort Museum
Monument at the Ninth Fort, a Jewish massacre site
Monument at the Ninth Fort, a Jewish massacre site
4 / 5BNS
A monument at the ninth fort in Kaunas, Lithuania. Tens of thousands of Jews were killed there during the Holocaust.
A monument at the ninth fort in Kaunas, Lithuania. Tens of thousands of Jews were killed there during the Holocaust.
5 / 5Shutterstock
The Kaunas Ghetto
The Kaunas Ghetto
The Kaunas Ghetto
Monument at the Ninth Fort, a Jewish massacre site
A monument at the ninth fort in Kaunas, Lithuania. Tens of thousands of Jews were killed there during the Holocaust.
# Society# History
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
A shop in Lithuania.
11 min. ago

Lithuania to avoid lockdown, but may tighten Covid restrictions – minister

A migrant tent camp in Pabradė, summer 2021.
27 min. ago

Lithuanian officers use tear gas to quell unrest at migrant centre

Coronavirus ward in Alytus hospital
1 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 3,360 new cases, 34 deaths

Raimundas Karoblis
1 h ago

Lithuania's former defence minister tipped for EU ambassadorship after president's u-turn

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
2 h ago

Lithuanian president says EU's refusals to fund border wall are just ‘statements’

Estonian President Alar Karis
17 h ago

Estonian president in Vilnius: EU must impose new restrictions on Belarus

Migrants in Lithuania
18 h ago

EU's 5th Belarus sanction package to target officials involved in migrant trafficking – official

Heating plant
18 h ago

Vilnius decides to ban coal heating after recommendation falls on deaf ears

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
19 h ago

Despite China’s ‘irritation’, Lithuania’s position on Taiwan ‘remains unchanged’ – president

‘Astravyets drill’ in Lithuania
19 h ago

Lithuania earmarks €100m to prep for possible accident at Belarus nuclear plant

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
2021.10.27 13:11

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus

Rasos Cemetery in Vilnius
2021.10.27 15:05

‘Let's not make new graves’: Lithuanian ministry urges caution to prevent Covid spike over All Souls' weekend

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2021.10.27 16:42

Despite China’s ‘irritation’, Lithuania’s position on Taiwan ‘remains unchanged’ – president

Heating plant
2021.10.27 17:15

Vilnius decides to ban coal heating after recommendation falls on deaf ears

Doctor
2021.10.27 14:00

Lithuania mulls mandatory jobs in rural hospitals to stop medics leaving the country

Clock
2021.10.27 12:28

Lithuanian minister calls on EU to abandon daylight saving time

Singapore
2021.10.27 15:27

Lithuania continues diplomatic push in East Asia with new embassy in Singapore

Migrants in Lithuania
2021.10.27 17:43

EU's 5th Belarus sanction package to target officials involved in migrant trafficking – official

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
2021.10.28 09:38

Lithuanian president says EU's refusals to fund border wall are just ‘statements’

Estonian President Alar Karis
2021.10.27 18:30

Estonian president in Vilnius: EU must impose new restrictions on Belarus