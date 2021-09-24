Lithuanian parliament calls on local authorities to mark all Jewish massacre sites

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, has called on local municipalities to monumentalise all places of mass massacre of Jews and tend to Jewish cemeteries as Lithuania marked the 80th anniversary of the start of Jewish Holocaust in Lithuania.

Sixty-four MPs voted in favour of the resolution initiated by conservative MP Emanuelis Zinheris.

In the document, the Seimas underlined that all monuments and other memorial signs for people who collaborated with the Nazis and Soviet authorities must be removed from public spaces and their commemoration should be removed from school curricula.

“It is imperative to continue the search of the identity of Jews killed during the Holocaust to be able to monumentalise massacre places with victims' names,” the document reads.

The Seimas has also called for naming city streets, squares and schools after people recognised as righteous among the nations.

Vilnius authorities have also been urged to name one of the public spaces in the Lithuanian capital after Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara who helped to save thousands of Jews.

This year marks 80 years since the genocide of Jews started in Lithuania. Also, the country marked the Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of Lithuanian Jews on September 23 to commemorate the liquidation of the Vilnius ghetto in 1943.

Some 195,000 Jews were killed in Lithuania during World War Two. The country had a Jewish population of around 208,000 before the war, according to the Genocide and Resistance Research Center of Lithuania.