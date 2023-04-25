Naujienų srautas

News2023.04.25 23:00

Lithuanian rower completes solo journey across the Atlantic

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.04.25 23:00
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic / Photo courtesy of A. Valujavičius

Aurimas Valujavičius, a Lithuanian traveller, on Tuesday finished his four-month journey crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a single rowing boat. 

Valujavičius set off from Spain on December 26 last year and hoped to reach the US Florida shore in 110 days to break the world record.

Further reading

News

2023.01.08 12:00

Lithuanian traveller who rows solo across the Atlantic

Although his journey took longer than expected – 120 days – and did not break the world record, Valujavičius became only the third person and the first Lithuanian to complete such a journey.

The traveller’s finish was postponed several times. First, the planned port of arrival could not be reached due to a strong ocean current that carried Valujavičius’ boat further north.

Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic / Photo courtesy of A. Valujavičius

Then, he was forced to spend another night on the boat because he could not find a port, which would issue a permit for his arrival and welcoming by a group of Lithuanians, on short notice.

He was finally allowed to enter the Castle Harbor Boats – a small port in Florida where he arrived on Tuesday.

“Pursue your dreams – everyone has their own Atlantic Ocean,” Valujavičius said while nearing the finish line.

Valujavičius’ journey commemorated the 90th anniversary of the flight of Lithuanian pilots Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas across the Atlantic Ocean from continental Spain to Florida in the United States.

Valujavičius has captured his historic journey across the Atlantic and is planning to make a documentary film, which is scheduled to premiere in Lithuanian cinemas in January 2024.

Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
Aurimas Valujavičius rowing solo across the Atlantic
# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

