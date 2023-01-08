Aurimas Valujavičius

News

37 min. ago

Lithuanian traveller who rows solo across the Atlantic

Beauty salon (associative image)

News

2 h ago

‘They think I’m stealing their clients’: competition in Lithuania’s beauty industry pits Ukrainians against locals

Migrants

News

1 d ago

‘Fortress Europe’ vs solidarity: EU’s broken asylum system torn between two camps

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Is Facebook truly neutral? – opinion

Procession of the Three Wise Men in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Procession of Three Wise Men concludes Christmas season in Vilnius – photos

Agnė Bilotaitė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania does not plan unilateral seizure of Russian assets, minister says

Vilnius 700 Anniversary programme in Vilnius Town Hall Square

News

2 d ago

Vilnius presents 700-year anniversary programme

Taiwan's Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang

News

2 d ago

Taiwan’s digital affairs minister to pay visit to Lithuania

Riga, Latvia.

News

2 d ago

Sputnik Lithuania editor arrested in Latvia

Vitas Vasiliauskas

News

2 d ago

Lithuania's former central bank chief lands job at IMF

Supermarket (associative image)

News

2 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Food is getting pricey

Warm up Ukraine campaign

News

2 d ago

Lithuanians send record shipment of generators and heaters to Ukraine

Russia's war against Ukraine.

News

2 d ago

Baltics must prepare for Russia’s ‘next aggression’, says Estonia’s top general

Travel from China

News

2 d ago

Lithuania to follow new EU recommendations on travel from China

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

3 d ago

Lithuania mulls shortening military service, drafting more conscripts

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

News

3 d ago

Lithuanian parliament may start debating tax reform in spring – PM

News

2023.01.08 12:00

Lithuanian traveller who rows solo across the Atlantic

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.01.08 12:00
Aurimas Valujavičius
Aurimas Valujavičius / Photo courtesy of A. Valujavičius

On December 26, Lithuanian traveller Aurimas Valujavičius set off on the biggest journey of his life. His goal is to cross the Atlantic Ocean in 110 days in a single rowing boat.

Valujavičius’ journey commemorates the 90th anniversary of the flight of Lithuanian pilots Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas across the Atlantic Ocean. If successful, he will become the first Lithuanian and only the third person in the world to complete such a journey.

“It’s unique. This is the only trip not only for me but also for Lithuania. I cannot imagine a more beautiful and magnificent commemoration of the flight of Darius and Girėnas across the Atlantic,” Valujavičius explained his motivation before the journey.

After setting off from Spain, he also hopes to reach the US Florida shore in mid-April to break the world record.

Seasickness and dolphins

“So far, everything I expected from the Atlantic is happening. The wind, the waves, and the routine are just as I imagined. A few days of unfavourable winds slowed down my progress, but now, I manage to sail around 74 kilometres a day,” Valujavičius shares his experience after the first ten days in the ocean.

He is usually rowing for 14 hours a day and is most often accompanied by larger ships and animals on his solo journey.

“I’ve seen dolphins a few times, and every day, I meet a passing container ship. Sometimes, there are birds flying around to keep company,” Valujavičius explains.

Aurimas Valujavičius
Aurimas Valujavičius / Photo coutesy of A. Valujavičius

At the beginning of the journey, however, the traveller was afflicted by seasickness.

“But I’m fine now. I don’t feel any symptoms of seasickness anymore. I just need to eat more, but somehow, I don’t feel like it. According to the plan, I should consume about 7500 to 8000 calories a day,” Valujavičius says.

Consuming the right amount of calories is essential to give the man energy for rowing in the open ocean every day. Also, around 150 kilograms of food is packed in the traveller’s boat, so consuming more of it would make it lighter and allow him to row faster.

Battle with wind

During his first days in the ocean, Valujavičius had to battle headwinds.

“On the last day of 2022 and the first day of 2023, a strong wind began to blow at 13 to 18 knots. [...] There was no point in fighting such a wind and wasting energy, so I threw the parachute anchor, but it only slowed down my boat,” he shares.

“I wasn’t happy about it, but I accepted it as a challenge posed by nature and was not going to let it break me. I ate and rested, gathering energy for the moment when I would be able to row again,” Valujavičius adds.

Finally, the man received the good news that on the night of January 2, the wind would again be suitable for sailing. After consulting with his fitness coach, he altered his strict daily routine to make the most of the favourable conditions.

Aurimas Valujavičius
Aurimas Valujavičius / V. Dranginis

“Normally, I’m up at 6:00 and row intermittently until 23:00. But when I heard about the wind changing suddenly at night, I got in touch with my coach, and we adapted this strict routine. I started rowing at 3:00 and, with lunch and nap breaks, finished at 21:00,” he remembers.

Although he is travelling solo, Niall Bates from France, who rowed across the Atlantic in 2017, is an essential part of his journey, as he sends daily messages with weather conditions to Valujavičius and maps out the route.

The Lithuanian man is filming his journey and is planning to make a documentary film, which is scheduled to premiere in Lithuanian cinemas in January 2024.

“The boat is also equipped with a GPS that sends my coordinates every few hours, so that anyone who wants to can see, in real time, how I’m doing,” the traveller said.

You can follow Valujavičius’ journey here.

Beauty salon (associative image)
2 h ago

‘They think I’m stealing their clients’: competition in Lithuania’s beauty industry pits Ukrainians against locals

Migrants
1 d ago

‘Fortress Europe’ vs solidarity: EU’s broken asylum system torn between two camps

Russia's war in Ukraine
1 d ago

Is Facebook truly neutral? – opinion

Procession of the Three Wise Men in Vilnius
1 d ago

Procession of Three Wise Men concludes Christmas season in Vilnius – photos

Agnė Bilotaitė
1 d ago

Lithuania does not plan unilateral seizure of Russian assets, minister says

Vilnius 700 Anniversary programme in Vilnius Town Hall Square
2 d ago

Vilnius presents 700-year anniversary programme

Taiwan's Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang
2 d ago

Taiwan’s digital affairs minister to pay visit to Lithuania

Riga, Latvia.
2 d ago

Sputnik Lithuania editor arrested in Latvia

Vitas Vasiliauskas
2 d ago

Lithuania's former central bank chief lands job at IMF

Supermarket (associative image)
2 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Food is getting pricey

2023.01.08 10:00

‘They think I’m stealing their clients’: competition in Lithuania’s beauty industry pits Ukrainians against locals

