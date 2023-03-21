Lithuanians more concerned about inflation than most Europeans – survey

Sixty-four percent of Lithuanians consider inflation to be one of the two most important issues facing their country at the moment, compared to the EU average of 53 percent, the latest Eurobarometer survey has found.

However, the percentage fell by five percentage points in Lithuania this winter compared to a year ago, but rose by twelve points in the bloc on average, according to the Eurobarometer report presented by the European Commission Representation in Lithuania on Tuesday.

The economic situation was named by 23 percent of respondents as the next most important issue facing the country (compared to the EU average of 19 percent), followed by energy supply (19 percent both in Lithuania and the EU), the international situation (17 percent and 10 percent), taxation (14 percent and 5 percent), and health care (11 percent and 14 percent).

Seventy-seven percent of Lithuanians said they were satisfied with the life they lead, compared to 83 percent in the EU on average, just over 80 percent in both Latvia and Estonia, and 90 percent in Poland.

Lithuanians’ expectations for the next 12 months improved slightly compared to the winter of 2022, but are still far from the highs recorded in 2006.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents in Lithuania and 25 percent in the EU on average believe that their life in general will improve in the next 12 months.

The Eurobarometer survey was carried out in all EU countries between January and February, with 1,003 people aged over 15 interviewed in Lithuania.