Naujienų srautas

Supermarket
News 18 min. ago

Lithuanians more concerned about inflation than most Europeans – survey

Vilnius street (associative image)
News 1 h ago

President’s adviser tells Vilnius authorities to clean up before NATO summit

A woman with an umbrella
News 2 h ago

Eight in ten Lithuanians pessimistic about situation in country – poll

Valdas Benkunskas and Vismantė Benkunskienė
News 3 h ago

Who is Valdas Benkunskas, mayor-elect of Vilnius?

Nova Poshta opens in Vilnius.
News 17 h ago

Ukraine’s Nova Poshta opens branch in Vilnius

Tomas Ivanauskas
News 20 h ago

Art critic Ivanauskas appointed Lithuania’s cultural attaché to Ukraine

TS-LKD press conference.
News 22 h ago

Lithuania’s ruling conservatives defeated in regions, record elections gains in cities

Valdas Benkunskas
News 23 h ago

Mayor-elect Benkunskas sees three-party coalition in capital, stronger ties with Vilnius District

Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania makes it to top 20 happiest countries in the world

Elections in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Social Democrats win most mayoral seats in Lithuania’s local elections

Da Vinci in Avdiivka, February 2022.
News 1 d ago

‘Europe doesn’t understand us’: Interview with famous Ukrainian commander killed in Bakhmut

Valdas Benkunskas and Vismantė Benkunskienė
News 1 d ago

Benkunskas elected mayor of Vilnius

Elections in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Ballots close in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

Inna Hecker Grade and Chaim Grade
News 2 d ago

‘Even the fireplace was full of books’. Digitised archive to help rediscover Nobel-nominated Litvak writer

Barbora Burbaitė Eidukevičienė (left)
News 2 d ago

The pioneering Lithuanian doctor who told people to wash

Albertas Glazauskas
News 3 d ago

‘The fight starts inside’. Why are Lithuanian volunteers drawn to war in Ukraine?

News2023.03.21 11:16

Lithuanians more concerned about inflation than most Europeans – survey

GG
Giedrius Gaidamavičius, BNS 2023.03.21 11:16
Supermarket
Supermarket / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Sixty-four percent of Lithuanians consider inflation to be one of the two most important issues facing their country at the moment, compared to the EU average of 53 percent, the latest Eurobarometer survey has found.

However, the percentage fell by five percentage points in Lithuania this winter compared to a year ago, but rose by twelve points in the bloc on average, according to the Eurobarometer report presented by the European Commission Representation in Lithuania on Tuesday.

The economic situation was named by 23 percent of respondents as the next most important issue facing the country (compared to the EU average of 19 percent), followed by energy supply (19 percent both in Lithuania and the EU), the international situation (17 percent and 10 percent), taxation (14 percent and 5 percent), and health care (11 percent and 14 percent).

Seventy-seven percent of Lithuanians said they were satisfied with the life they lead, compared to 83 percent in the EU on average, just over 80 percent in both Latvia and Estonia, and 90 percent in Poland.

Lithuanians’ expectations for the next 12 months improved slightly compared to the winter of 2022, but are still far from the highs recorded in 2006.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents in Lithuania and 25 percent in the EU on average believe that their life in general will improve in the next 12 months.

The Eurobarometer survey was carried out in all EU countries between January and February, with 1,003 people aged over 15 interviewed in Lithuania.

# Economy# Baltics and the EU
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Vilnius street (associative image)
1 h ago

President’s adviser tells Vilnius authorities to clean up before NATO summit

A woman with an umbrella
2 h ago

Eight in ten Lithuanians pessimistic about situation in country – poll

Valdas Benkunskas and Vismantė Benkunskienė
3 h ago

Who is Valdas Benkunskas, mayor-elect of Vilnius?

Nova Poshta opens in Vilnius.
17 h ago

Ukraine’s Nova Poshta opens branch in Vilnius

Tomas Ivanauskas
20 h ago

Art critic Ivanauskas appointed Lithuania’s cultural attaché to Ukraine

TS-LKD press conference.
22 h ago

Lithuania’s ruling conservatives defeated in regions, record elections gains in cities

Valdas Benkunskas
23 h ago

Mayor-elect Benkunskas sees three-party coalition in capital, stronger ties with Vilnius District

Vilnius
1 d ago

Lithuania makes it to top 20 happiest countries in the world

Elections in Lithuania
1 d ago

Social Democrats win most mayoral seats in Lithuania’s local elections

Da Vinci in Avdiivka, February 2022.
10
1 d ago

‘Europe doesn’t understand us’: Interview with famous Ukrainian commander killed in Bakhmut

10
Nova Poshta opens in Vilnius.
2023.03.20 18:03

Ukraine’s Nova Poshta opens branch in Vilnius

TS-LKD press conference.
2023.03.20 12:43

Lithuania’s ruling conservatives defeated in regions, record elections gains in cities

Valdas Benkunskas and Vismantė Benkunskienė
2023.03.21 08:00

Who is Valdas Benkunskas, mayor-elect of Vilnius?

Valdas Benkunskas
2023.03.20 11:52

Mayor-elect Benkunskas sees three-party coalition in capital, stronger ties with Vilnius District

A woman with an umbrella
2023.03.21 09:18

Eight in ten Lithuanians pessimistic about situation in country – poll

Tomas Ivanauskas
2023.03.20 14:50

Art critic Ivanauskas appointed Lithuania’s cultural attaché to Ukraine

Vilnius street (associative image)
2023.03.21 10:24

President’s adviser tells Vilnius authorities to clean up before NATO summit