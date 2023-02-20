A support rally for Algirdas Paleckis, left

News

1 min. ago

Lithuania to liquidate organisation that visited Minsk and Moscow

Astravyets Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus, built by Rosatom.

News

14 min. ago

Lithuanian FM calls for sanctions on Russia’s Rosatom

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)

News

26 min. ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church defies order to reinstate priests

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

News

2 h ago

600 German brigade troops to come to Lithuania for training

Radarom! fundraising campaign

News

3 h ago

Embassies in Vilnius join Radarom! campaign with fundraiser auction

Wagner headquarters in Saint Petersburg

News

3 h ago

Wagner may test West’s response by attacking Baltics – Lithuanian president’s aide

Allied Logistics Capability Infrastructure Project starts in Rukla

News

3 h ago

Lithuania mulls simplifying private land takeover for military infrastructure

Refugee registration centre in Vilnius in March 2022

News

4 h ago

Arrivals from Ukraine in Lithuania on decline, despite predictions of new refugee wave

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

News

7 h ago

Lithuanian president tried to derail Belarus sanctions, new book alleges

Apartment blocks

News

1 d ago

Properly maintained Soviet apartment blocks could last 100 years – expert

Lithuanian nature

News

1 d ago

Invasive pests and disappearing trees – how is global warming changing Lithuanian nature?

Monika Linkytė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania picks Monika Linkytė to go to Eurovision

Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas

News

2 d ago

Kaunas looks to reap rewards of hosting Euroleague finals

‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

News

2 d ago

‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

The war in Ukraine sparks conflict within the Lithuanian Orthodox Church – some clergy say their leaders support the invasion.

News

2 d ago

Constantinople Patriarch reinstates 5 defrocked Lithuanian Orthodox priests

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

2 d ago

‘We cannot risk wars in Europe again,’ says Lithuanian president

News

2023.02.20 15:00

Lithuania to liquidate organisation that visited Minsk and Moscow

B
BNS 2023.02.20 15:00
A support rally for Algirdas Paleckis, left
A support rally for Algirdas Paleckis, left / E. Blaževič/LRT

A Vilnius court on Monday ruled to liquidate the International Forum of Good Neighborhood, an organisation co-founded by Algirdas Paleckis, a controversial Lithuanian figure convicted for spying for Russia.

Members of the group previously visited Moscow and Minsk, where they also spoke with the authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko.

"The association's chairwoman, in Russia, claimed to be speaking on behalf of Lithuanian citizens without the right to do so, basically advocated for authoritarian rule, and denied the fundamental principles of the Lithuanian state," Judge Enrika Janušonienė said.

The court said the forum was established unlawfully and appointed Turto Bankas (Property Bank), Lithuania’s centralised public property management company, as its liquidator. The ruling may still be appealed.

Prosecutor Sigita Vasiliauskienė of the Prosecutor General's Office asked the Vilnius court to dissolve the organisation because the objectives of its establishment were unlawful and contrary to public policy and that the rules for the establishment of a legal person were violated.

Read more: Following visits to Minsk and Moscow, Lithuanian political organisation comes under investigation

A support rally for Algirdas Paleckis, left
Proceedings for the liquidation of the International Forum for Good Neighbourhood, founded by Algirdas Paleckis.
Proceedings for the liquidation of the International Forum for Good Neighbourhood, founded by Algirdas Paleckis.
# News
Astravyets Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus, built by Rosatom.
16 min. ago

Lithuanian FM calls for sanctions on Russia’s Rosatom

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)
28 min. ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church defies order to reinstate priests

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
2 h ago

600 German brigade troops to come to Lithuania for training

Radarom! fundraising campaign
3 h ago

Embassies in Vilnius join Radarom! campaign with fundraiser auction

Wagner headquarters in Saint Petersburg
3 h ago

Wagner may test West’s response by attacking Baltics – Lithuanian president’s aide

updated
Allied Logistics Capability Infrastructure Project starts in Rukla
3 h ago

Lithuania mulls simplifying private land takeover for military infrastructure

Refugee registration centre in Vilnius in March 2022
4 h ago

Arrivals from Ukraine in Lithuania on decline, despite predictions of new refugee wave

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
5
7 h ago

Lithuanian president tried to derail Belarus sanctions, new book alleges

5
Apartment blocks
1 d ago

Properly maintained Soviet apartment blocks could last 100 years – expert

Lithuanian nature
7
1 d ago

Invasive pests and disappearing trees – how is global warming changing Lithuanian nature?

7
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
5
2023.02.20 08:00

Lithuanian president tried to derail Belarus sanctions, new book alleges

5
Wagner headquarters in Saint Petersburg
2023.02.20 11:36

Wagner may test West’s response by attacking Baltics – Lithuanian president’s aide

updated
Refugee registration centre in Vilnius in March 2022
2023.02.20 10:28

Arrivals from Ukraine in Lithuania on decline, despite predictions of new refugee wave

Radarom! fundraising campaign
2023.02.20 11:57

Embassies in Vilnius join Radarom! campaign with fundraiser auction

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
2023.02.20 12:28

600 German brigade troops to come to Lithuania for training

Allied Logistics Capability Infrastructure Project starts in Rukla
2023.02.20 11:09

Lithuania mulls simplifying private land takeover for military infrastructure

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.02.20 14:34

Lithuanian Orthodox Church defies order to reinstate priests

Astravyets Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus, built by Rosatom.
2023.02.20 14:46

Lithuanian FM calls for sanctions on Russia’s Rosatom