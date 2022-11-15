Lithuanian president calls for 'every inch of NATO territory to be defended'

Every inch of NATO territory must be defended, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said after two Russian missiles allegedly landed in Poland and killed two people on Tuesday evening.

“Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland,” Nausėda wrote on Twitter.

“Every inch of NATO territory must be defended,” he added.

Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions.



Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania 🇱🇹 stands in strong solidarity with Poland 🇵🇱.



Every inch of #NATO territory must be defended! — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) November 15, 2022

According to a senior US intelligence official, Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people in the village of Przewodow close to the border with Ukraine, Sky News has reported.

In response, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has ordered an "extraordinary" meeting of Poland's National Security Council.

Estonian Foreign Ministry also said it was ready to defend every inch of NATO territory.

“Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Moreover, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Lithuania will consult with the NATO allies about the explosions in Poland.

“I am following closely very concerning news from Poland. We will consult with Poland and with all the allies. Lithuania expresses full solidarity with Poland and sends sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” she said on Twitter.