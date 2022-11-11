German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

7 min. ago

Baerbock: German brigade will be stationed ‘partly in Lithuania, partly in Germany’

Jonas Kazlauskas

2 h ago

Famous basketball coach Kazlauskas to run for Vilnius City Council

Gitanas Nausėda and Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, November 2022.

3 h ago

Suwalki Gap defence tops agenda for Polish, Lithuanian presidents

Homeland Union

5 h ago

Ruling conservatives, opposition Social Democrats top Lithuania's party rankings

HIMARS

7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: HIMARS coming to town

Mantas Adomėnas

21 h ago

Cohort to support democracy activists, human rights defenders launched in Vilnius

Gabrielius Landsbergis

22 h ago

Lithuania’s opposition collects signatures for foreign minister’s interpellation

Dalia Grybauskaitė

23 h ago

Hardline on Russia prevented Lithuania’s ‘Iron Lady’ from becoming next NATO chief – NYT

Russia's war in Ukraine

1 d ago

US considers supporting Baltics’ Russia tribunal initiative – official

Seimas

1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament returns 2023 budget bill to government

Taiwan (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuania expects trade with Taiwan to grow – minister

Heating (associative image)

1 d ago

Vilnius residents find unusual bills: heating costs less than before being switched on

HIMARS

1 d ago

US to sell HIMARS systems to Lithuania for $495m

Lithuania-Belarus border

1 d ago

Lithuania looks to limit Russian, Belarusian arrivals

Russia's Z sign on an armoured vehicle (associative image)

2022.11.09 14:39

Lithuania blocks entry to Belarusian train wagon with Russia’s Z sign

Distance learning

2022.11.09 13:28

Lithuanian tenth-graders perform poorly in exams, some score zero points

2022.11.11 15:07

BNS 2022.11.11 15:07
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania / I. Budzeikaitė/Armed Forces

On Friday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the country’s brigade assigned to Lithuania would be stationed “partly in Lithuania and partly in Germany”.

“Your president and my chancellor agreed on this together and put this in writing together,” she told reporters after a meeting with her Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Berlin on Friday.

“We need a combat-ready brigade, which is permanently [based] partly in Lithuania and partly in Germany and which can be deployed in days whenever it is needed,” she said.

Vilnius seeks to have a full German brigade permanently stationed in Lithuania.

Berlin pledged earlier this year to assign a brigade to Lithuania to counter Russia’s threat. However, the exact nature of its deployment is still at the centre of political discussions in Lithuania.

While some officials and MPs say the brigade should be permanently based in Lithuania, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, as well as the military leadership, say the country still needs to build the infrastructure needed to house thousands of German soldiers.

Read more: LRT FACTS. Permanent or remote – what kind of brigade did Germany promise to Lithuania?

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
First German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
