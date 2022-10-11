Protest against plans to establish a migrant camp.

News

34 min. ago

How politicians and media sowed fear on Lithuania’s borders

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

News

1 h ago

Lithuania, Germany agreed on brigade’s permanent deployment – foreign minister

Explosions in Kyiv

News

2 h ago

Foreign embassies not planning to leave Kyiv – ambassador

Explosions in Kyiv

News

17 h ago

Foreign minister: ‘I hope Russia's new attacks will wake up the napping West’

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.

News

18 h ago

Lithuania receives 138,200 doses of Omicron-adapted coronavirus vaccine

Cyber security

News

19 h ago

Poland joins regional cyber defence centre in Lithuania

Fast Griffin

News

21 h ago

Germany has plan for brigade exercises in Lithuania – president

Remigijus Šimašius

News

21 h ago

Vilnius mayor will not run for the third term

Explosions in Kyiv

News

23 h ago

Russian regime’s attack on Ukrainian civilians shows its desperation – ministry

A ship loaded with grain in Odessa

News

23 h ago

Putin to use Ukraine’s grain exports for blackmail in winter, foreign minister says

Arvydas Anušauskas and Christine Lambrecht

News

1 d ago

German brigade would be moved to Lithuania within 10 days in crisis – ministers

M142 HIMARS rocket launcher

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to buy HIMARS systems from US

Supermarket

News

1 d ago

Should supermarkets in Lithuania donate unsold food?

Shipwrecks at the bottom of the Baltic Sea

News

2022.10.09 10:00

Baltic treasures: over 120 shipwrecks lie off the Lithuanian coast

A swamp in Lithuania (associatve image)

News

2022.10.08 12:00

The strange and wonderful things to see in Lithuania this autumn

Heating (associative image)

News

2022.10.08 10:00

Lithuania presents its 2023 budget. Here’s how it may affect you

News

2022.10.11 09:51

Lithuania, Germany agreed on brigade’s permanent deployment – foreign minister

SJ
Saulius Jakučionis, BNS 2022.10.11 09:51
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania / I. Budzeikaitė/Armed Forces

Lithuania and Germany this summer agreed on the deployment of a German brigade in Lithuania and not on its readiness to arrive swiftly, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said.

His comments followed the statement of German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, who visited Lithuania’s Rukla on Saturday, saying that the brigade assigned to Lithuania would be stationed in Germany and sent to the Baltic country within 10 days if needed.

Read more: German brigade would be moved to Lithuania within 10 days in crisis – ministers

Lithuanian officials said earlier they expected the brigade to be permanently deployed in Lithuania.

“Today, the situation is de facto as it is, and the Germans have confirmed that yes, we will come in case of danger. We know that, but this is not the agreement we had,” Landsbergis told reporters at the Seimas.

“The agreement signed by President Nausėda and Chancellor Scholz is on a brigade in Lithuania ready to fight,” he added.

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

In his words, the Lithuanian government has already confirmed an infrastructure development plan to host the brigade.

“It’s clear from these dates when Lithuania will be ready to host the brigade. It’s not strange to expect both the minister and Lithuania in general to voice a very clear invitation to the Germans to indicate whether the dates that Lithuania is providing are acceptable and in line with their schedule. We haven’t heard that,” Landsbergis said.

What did countries agree?

Signed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in June, the joint communique states that “in addition to the current and reinforced enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group already in place, Germany is ready to lead a robust and combat-ready brigade in Lithuania dedicated to deter and defend against Russian aggression”.

Initially, led by a permanently deployed Brigade Forward Command Element in Lithuania, this brigade will consist of German combat forces specifically designated for this purpose, potentially augmented by multinational contributions “to form a powerful and exclusively dedicated combat formation ready to be rapidly employed”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / J. Stacevičius/LRT

These forces will be integrated into a regionally focused, intensive, and comprehensive exercise program, including rotating forces and Lithuanian Home Defence Forces, in order to improve and ensure interoperability, cohesion, combat effectiveness, and the ability for rapid reinforcement, the joint communique states.

The German brigade’s forward presence command element was deployed in Lithuania in September.

More information

Last Saturday, German Defence Minister Lambrecht stated that “we will ensure that the brigade can be moved to Lithuania in a short period of time, within 10 days”.

Joining her at the press conference, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said such a time frame would be sufficient to react to the build-up of military forces at the country’s borders.

Landsbergis said he hopes Anušauskas has more information about the German brigade’s possible permanent deployment in Lithuania.

“But it’s strange that he doesn’t say it then,” the foreign minister said. “So far, there’s been no need for Lithuania to talk about hosting brigades, adapting infrastructure, and so on, so when one states such facts, it’s necessary to be very precise about what we are talking about.”

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
Gabrielius Landsbergis
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Arvydas Anušauskas and Christine Lambrecht
# News# Politics# Baltics and the World
Protest against plans to establish a migrant camp.
10
35 min. ago

How politicians and media sowed fear on Lithuania’s borders

10
Explosions in Kyiv
6
2 h ago

Foreign embassies not planning to leave Kyiv – ambassador

6
Explosions in Kyiv
5
17 h ago

Foreign minister: ‘I hope Russia's new attacks will wake up the napping West’

5
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
18 h ago

Lithuania receives 138,200 doses of Omicron-adapted coronavirus vaccine

Cyber security
19 h ago

Poland joins regional cyber defence centre in Lithuania

Fast Griffin
7
21 h ago

Germany has plan for brigade exercises in Lithuania – president

7
Remigijus Šimašius
21 h ago

Vilnius mayor will not run for the third term

Explosions in Kyiv
7
23 h ago

Russian regime’s attack on Ukrainian civilians shows its desperation – ministry

7
A ship loaded with grain in Odessa
23 h ago

Putin to use Ukraine’s grain exports for blackmail in winter, foreign minister says

Arvydas Anušauskas and Christine Lambrecht
6
1 d ago

German brigade would be moved to Lithuania within 10 days in crisis – ministers

6
Explosions in Kyiv
5
2022.10.10 17:46

Foreign minister: ‘I hope Russia's new attacks will wake up the napping West’

5
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2022.10.10 16:38

Lithuania receives 138,200 doses of Omicron-adapted coronavirus vaccine

Explosions in Kyiv
7
2022.10.10 11:56

Russian regime’s attack on Ukrainian civilians shows its desperation – ministry

7
Fast Griffin
7
2022.10.10 14:12

Germany has plan for brigade exercises in Lithuania – president

7
Cyber security
2022.10.10 16:13

Poland joins regional cyber defence centre in Lithuania

Remigijus Šimašius
2022.10.10 13:36

Vilnius mayor will not run for the third term

A ship loaded with grain in Odessa
2022.10.10 11:28

Putin to use Ukraine’s grain exports for blackmail in winter, foreign minister says

Explosions in Kyiv
6
2022.10.11 09:13

Foreign embassies not planning to leave Kyiv – ambassador

6
Protest against plans to establish a migrant camp.
10
2022.10.11 10:46

How politicians and media sowed fear on Lithuania’s borders

10