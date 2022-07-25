Lithuania’s ‘defence of democracy touched the Taiwanese people’s hearts’ – interview

Democracies must stand united in turbulent times and emphasise the importance of freedom, says You Si-kun, speaker of Taiwan’s parliament.

“During extraordinary times, we have to promote the values of freedom and democracy and human rights,” You Si-kun said in an interview with BNS during his visit to Vilnius last week.

“During extraordinary times, democratic countries have to support each other to promote the values, besides the economy and trade collaboration,” he added.

In Vilnius, You Si-kun met with Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, and other MPs, though not with any members of the executive. Some observers have suggested this is because Vilnius is reluctant to irk Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of China and resents any moves to treat the island as a sovereign country.

Some Lithuanian politicians and businesses have criticised the opening of the Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, because, according to them, this causes a confrontation between Lithuania and China and is damaging to their relations. Would you say opening the office and improving relations was worthwhile for both Lithuania and Taiwan?

First of all, I want to thank Lithuania’s government, which last year, on July 20, made an announcement to establish a representative office in Vilnius, even though it was facing the Chinese coalition […] to try to stop the agreement. Lithuania’s government held their ground to allow Taiwan’s government to establish the representative office in Vilnius. Later on, China even recalled the ambassador to Lithuania and also requested Lithuania to recall your ambassador to China.

Taiwan really appreciates what Lithuania’s government has done for us, and your insistence on defending the values of democracy, human rights and freedom also touched the Taiwanese people’s hearts. Of course, the economy and trade interests are important to every country, but [...] defending the values of human rights, democracy, and freedom is more important.

You Si-kun, the speaker of Taiwan’s parliament, in Lithuania / L. Balandis/BNS

As to defending democratic values, how can Lithuania and Taiwan help each other in countering the pressure that comes from China?

[...] During extraordinary times, we have to promote the values of freedom and democracy and human rights. For example, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started, a lot of countries helped Ukraine to defend their freedom and democracy. Taiwan also provides a lot of assistance to Ukraine, which means that during extraordinary times, democratic countries have to support each other to promote values besides the economy and trade collaboration. [...]

Last October, Taiwan sent a delegation to visit Lithuania and sign six MOUs. So far, some tangible result has come out and some still are in the process, and we are looking forward to more results and more projects between the two countries.

Through collaboration with Lithuania, Taiwan’s companies can sell a lot of products to the EU, and also Lithuania can sell products to Taiwan and even expand its market in the Asia-Pacific region. So when we are talking about the defence of the values of freedom and democracy, we also have to build a very strong collaboration between cultural exchange, technology collaboration, and the economy and trade.

Why didn’t you meet with the Lithuanian president, the prime minister and the foreign minister?

The president of the parliament only focuses on parliamentary exchange. For example, during our previous visit to Prague, we also met with the president of the Senate and the speaker of the parliament in Prague.

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The reason I am asking is that some experts in Lithuania say that the president, the prime minster and the foreign minister did not meet with you because they do not want to anger China.

Again, because my trip is only focused on parliamentary exchange, and I can say jokingly that if I can meet with your president, prime minister or even the minister of foreign affairs this time, then [...] there is no reason for our president, the prime minister and even the foreign minister to come to Vilnius.

There was a mention last November that Taiwan’s president wants to visit “the brave country” Lithuania. Do you know if and when the president of Taiwan will visit Lithuania?

I am so sorry I cannot answer that. Because I want to reserve this great opportunity for our madam president.

There were some reports in the media that [US House of Representatives Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is planning to visit Taiwan next month and China’s Foreign Ministry released a statement that resolute and strong measures will be taken if the visit happens. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the military thinks that it is not a good idea right now for Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan. How would you evaluate this situation?

I am so sorry I do not have any comments. Because the speaker did not receive any notification that the speaker of the US House of Representatives is going to Taiwan.

You Si-kun, the speaker of Taiwan’s parliament, in Lithuania / L. Balandis/BNS

Going back to Russia’s war in Ukraine, do you think that there’s more risk of China attacking Taiwan after Putin invaded Ukraine?

There is a danger, a real, real danger. The US, Japan, and Australia are watchful; they are monitoring the situation right now.