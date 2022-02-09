News

2022.02.09 16:56

Lithuania prepares to take in refugees from Ukraine if needed – officials

BNS2022.02.09 16:56
Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ukrainian Armed Forces / AP

Lithuania would be ready to take in people fleeing war in Ukraine if Russia decided to invade its neighbour, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said on Wednesday.

“While we do not consider this as a central scenario because we still hope that a diplomatic solution and common sense can prevail in this situation, the government would welcome [...] people fleeing war,” she told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė also said earlier on Wednesday that the country’s authorities were preparing to take in refugees from Ukraine if needed.

“It would be difficult to speak about specific numbers, but we are [...] modelling different scenarios and situations,” the minister told BNS.

Agnė Bilotaitė
Agnė Bilotaitė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“We understand that one way or another, our state has to be prepared, whether it is 3,000 or more than 30,000 people,” she added.

The interior ministry has sent out inquiries to municipalities, asking them where they could accommodate refugees and how they could provide them with various services and assistance, according to Bilotaitė.

Non-governmental organisations are also involved in preparation works, she added.

Ukrainian Armed Forces
Agnė Bilotaitė
# Baltics and Eastern Europe
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
January 13, 1991, events in Vilnius
2 h ago

Greek court refuses to extradite Ukrainian January 13 trial convict to Lithuania

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne
3 h ago

Australia and Lithuania to jointly counter China‘s pressure

Heating plant in Vilnius
3 h ago

After December heating shock, Vilnius residents are in for even bigger bills

A coronavirus testing site
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 13,149 new cases as half tests come back positive

Senukai, a DYI chain owned by Kesko group
6 h ago

Belarus pushing out Lithuanian businesses in retaliation for sanctions – media

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lithuania's Ingrida Šimonytė
7 h ago

Lithuanian PM meets UK’s Johnson, agrees on security assistance, but no details yet

Port in Hong Kong, China (associative image)
5
8 h ago

Lithuanian growth prospects unfazed by China row – for now

5
Stembridge School in Vilnius
5
9 h ago

Private Belarusian school in Vilnius raises questions over links with Minsk regime and labour practices

5
Achema
5
1 d ago

Achema strike first of this scale in Lithuania, but management will not budge

5
Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
1 d ago

Finance minister slams Lithuanian president’s proposal for dealing with inflation

A coronavirus testing site
2022.02.09 10:57

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 13,149 new cases as half tests come back positive

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lithuania's Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.02.09 10:04

Lithuanian PM meets UK’s Johnson, agrees on security assistance, but no details yet

Stembridge School in Vilnius
5
2022.02.09 08:00

Private Belarusian school in Vilnius raises questions over links with Minsk regime and labour practices

5
Senukai, a DYI chain owned by Kesko group
2022.02.09 10:31

Belarus pushing out Lithuanian businesses in retaliation for sanctions – media

Heating plant in Vilnius
2022.02.09 13:38

After December heating shock, Vilnius residents are in for even bigger bills

Port in Hong Kong, China (associative image)
5
2022.02.09 09:00

Lithuanian growth prospects unfazed by China row – for now

5
January 13, 1991, events in Vilnius
2022.02.09 14:20

Greek court refuses to extradite Ukrainian January 13 trial convict to Lithuania

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne
2022.02.09 13:59

Australia and Lithuania to jointly counter China‘s pressure