2021.12.22 11:00

China threatens to sweep Lithuania into 'garbage bin of history', mulls sanctions

LRT.lt, BNS2021.12.22 11:00
Zhao Lijian
Zhao Lijian / AP

Concerns about China imposing economic sanctions on Lithuania are not “entirely unfounded”, according to the Global Times, the propaganda daily under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Lithuania's actions directly violate the One China principle and seriously undermine China's national interests, which in turn will certainly deal a heavy blow to Lithuanian goods in the Chinese market,” the Global Times wrote on Monday.

“There are so many ways China can teach Lithuania a lesson. One of them might be more effective than others: US-style sanctions on foreign businesses,” it added.

Such sanctions would involve China banning companies that use Chinese components or technologies from selling to Lithuania and vice versa, according to the daily.

The Global Times often reflects the official position of the Chinese government, although its threats not always come true.

China has been angered by Lithuania's deepening ties with Taiwan and the opening of the latter's representative office in Vilnius. Beijing, which views the self-ruling island as part of China, maintains that the move contradicts the so-called One China principle and runs counter to its domestic interests.

China
China / AP

“Lithuania has recklessly violated the One China principle, a basic norm of international relations and a universal consensus held by the international community, a move destined to be spurned and opposed,“ the Global Times quoted Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as saying.

He added that “Lithuania stands on the opposite side of universal principles“ and that “those who insist on acting in collusion with Taiwan secessionist forces will eventually be swept into the garbage bin of history“.

Earlier this month, Lithuanian exporters reported that they could no longer clear their goods with China's customs because Lithuanian was removed from its electronic declaration systems.

The alleged glitch was later removed but Lithuanian companies continue to report difficulties in doing business with China. There have also been reports of multinationals being pressured to drop Lithuanian suppliers if they want to continue doing business with China.

Read more: China pressures Germany’s car parts giant Continental to give up Lithuanian components – media

Zhao Lijian
China
