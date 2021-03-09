Lithuania suspends vaccine batch while Austria investigates death

Vaccination using one AstraZeneca vaccine batch has been temporarily suspended in Lithuania after Austrian authorities announced investigation into suspected complications, Lithuania's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

“The State Medicines Control Agency has today received information from competent Austrian institutions and recommended temporary suspending the use of AstraZeneca's ABV5300 batch,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, Austria suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca’s vaccine while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots.

Austria's Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) said there was no evidence yet that vaccines caused the complications and the suspension was a precaution.

One 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering, the agency said. Both were innoculated with vaccines from the same batch in Lower Austria province.

A pulmonary embolism is an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot.