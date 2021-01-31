Lithaunian president nominates Belarus opposition leader for Nobel Peace Prize

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda has nominated Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya for the Nobel Peace Prize, sources told BNS on Saturday.

Nausėda's spokesman declined to comment when contacted by BNS.

Heads of states are among thousands of people who can propose names for the Nobel Peace Prize. Nominations close on January 31.

38-years-old Tikhanovskaya was the main candidate standing against President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 presidential election.

She fled to Lithuania after the vote which sparked mass protests, followed by the government's crackdown against the opposition.

Tikhanovskaya has since met with European political leaders, seeking to consolidate international pressure for Lukashenko to leave power.