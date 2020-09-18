Lithuanian neo-Nazi receives 28-month sentence for attempting terror attack

A 21-year-old Lithuanian man was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for attempting a terrorist act in Vilnius.

Gediminas Beržinskas was arrested last October before he could detonate a home-made explosive outside the offices of Western Union.

According to law enforcement, Beržinskas affiliates himself with the far-right extremist group Feuerkrieg Division.

Judge Jurgita Macionytė said Vilnius Regional Court found Beržinskas guilty of plotting a terror act, illegal possession of explosives and a firearm, and attempting to commit a crime.

He was sentenced to three and a half years of imprisonment in a correctional facility for these crimes. Since the case was examined under an expedited procedure, the prison term was reduced by one-third.

Since he has been in detention for almost a year, he will have to serve another year and a half behind bars.

Beržinskas, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the charges, but said he regretted the crimes and cooperated with investigators. The judge also noted that was was no evidence to indicate that his actions were aimed at causing human causalities.

The public prosecutor sought a four-year prison sentence for the man.

Beržinskas was detained on October 15, 2019, as part of a special operation. He was charged with placing a home-made bomb outside the offices of Western Union in Vilnius. He also spray-painted “FK Division”, “Siege” and a swastika on the building's wall on October 6.

Searches at his home found powerful ready-to-detonate explosives and other chemicals that can be used to make explosive devices, as well as an improvised firearm and extremist and nationalist symbols and literature.

