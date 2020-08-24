Interview with Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius: 'I am a national leader'

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main opposition candidate in the Belarusian August 9 presidential election, said she considers herself a national leader with a mission to help the people of Belarus hold a fair and transparent election.

Forced to flee Minsk after the presidential election, Tikhanovskaya said she chose Lithuania as she had the country's visa and her children were already in the country.

In an interview with BNS, Tikhanovskaya said Alexander Lukashenko’s decision to put the country’s troops into full combat readiness is aimed at intimidating the Belarusian people.

What would be the correct way to call you? A former presidential candidate? The president-elect? The opposition leader or something else? How would you call yourself?

I would now call myself a national leader.

Why?

It happened so that I, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, have become a symbol of the Belarusian people's fight for their rights. For that right to speak, the right to choose, the right to defend one's freedom.

What do you consider to be your mission at this moment?

My mission now is to support the nation defending its voice, its freedom of choice, and to help the people of Belarus hold a fair and transparent election.

In what way could you implement a fair election?

We have now established a Coordination Council, [which is] inviting the government for a dialogue on conditions for a [free] election to be created. One of the key points and one of the key conditions is to release political prisoners.

You left Belarus for your own security and the security of your family. Why did you choose Lithuania? How do you feel here? Do you receive all the necessary support?

We had Lithuanian visas. My children were already here. I just came to be with them. I feel completely safe in Lithuania. I see Lithuanians' good-willed attitude and great willingness to help us, as well as a huge support for all Belarusian people.



Protests in Belarus

Lukashenko put the country into highest-level combat readiness on Saturday due to alleged NATO movements in Lithuania and Poland. What do you think his intention is and what consequences it could have within the country?

It's a step the people of Belarus are already accustomed to. That's the usual intimidation of the people. But Belarusians are no longer afraid and are ready to defend their rights. Nobody believes the president anymore.

Is there a risk that the troops could be sent to fight the demonstrators?

Our demonstrators, as you call them, are simple people. They are taking the streets not to fight, they are doing so to show their disagreement. If the army executes this criminal order, it will be a crime. Because they are Belarusian people as well. Belarusians cannot beat Belarusians.

I am more than convinced that the majority within the army and the police realise that.

It's been two weeks already since the presidential election in Belarus, and there are ongoing rallies, demonstrations, strikes. But looking from the side, it seems that the regime has no intention to withdraw. What's next?

Belarusian people will never be the same as they were. If you think everything will die down, it won't happen as people have awoken and will no longer be able to live with the government that they do not accept and cannot forgive for all the crimes it has committed.



But it can take a long time?

It might take a long time, or not, if the government realises that Belarusians won't change and that Belarus has made its choice and that (the people) have made the decision to defend their rights.

Belarusian won't back down either. The government has always said that it's on the side of the country, on the side of Belarusians, therefore, it has to realise that for this crisis not to get deeper, it must make that decision and enter into negotiations.

In your opinion, what other instruments and ways could the civil society employ to be heard by the government?

Listen, we are not fighting to be heard, that's just the will of people. Yes, they want to be heard. They are taking the streets with this message. I believe they are using all legal ways to express their will.

There are no new instruments?

Well, our people are creative. They will probably think of something else.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.

What could become the breaking point, in your opinion, when the regime woul really retreat?

The breaking point has already been reached.The breaking point was when the government showed its true face [...] when people, peaceful people, were savagely. [The breaking point] has already happened.

Could you tell more about the Coordination Council, its activities and what mandate it has?

The Coordination Council is only at the beginning of its road. Its presidium has already been formed and working groups are being set up and they will have their areas of activity and directions. The end goal is to have dialogue with the government for a new, fair and transparent election to be held.

But there's been no dialogue so far?

We are [only] at the beginning of the road.

Are you in contact with other Belarusian opposition parties, movements? Are there any joint plans and strategies being drafted?

We cannot say we are the opposition because we are the majority in Belarus. We are not the opposition.

You are the opposition to the regime.

We are supported by all parties. We are the Belarusian nation. We are in contact with everyone. We are the Belarusian nation.

Who could be a joint candidate during a new election?

Any willing Belarusian citizen could stand for election in a new, fair and transparent election. That's why it could be considered a fair election.

Since you came out of self-isolation recently, what are your upcoming plans? Do you plan any visits, meetings with the leaders of other countries?

We will not reject any proposals that could be beneficial for the people of Belarus and help our people fight for their rights.

I am here and will do anything in my power to be useful to people and help them in their fight for a new, fair and transparent election.



