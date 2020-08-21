Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius: ‘I will return to Belarus when I feel safe’

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main opposition candidate in the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, said she will return from Lithuania once she “feels safe”.

On Friday, Tykhanovskaya delivered her first press conference since her arrival in Vilnius on August 11. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius previously said she was moved from a “direct threat”.

“I love my country very much and I really want to return,” she said. “I will definitely return as soon as I feel safe.”

Tikhanovskaya refused to answer questions about the nature of threats she received and the circumstances surrounding her arrival in Lithuania.

During the conference, she said Belarus has awakened and people no longer want to live in fear.

"Our common goal is simple. We no longer want to live in fear and to live a lie. We want what every person in the world has the right [to] live, not to be beaten on the streets, the right not to go to jail, and the right to democratic and transparent elections," she told reporters.

The candidate demanded transparent and fair elections in Belarus.

While in Vilnius, Tikhanovskaya urged leaders of European countries not to accept the results of the presidential election in Belarus and vowed that the Coordination Council she helpted initiate would soon call a new election.

The August 9 presidential election saw Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years, declare victory. The opposition says the vote was rigged.