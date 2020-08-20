Lithuania orders facemasks for all events, nightclubs to be checked

On Thursday, Lithuanian authorities announced new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including making facemasks mandatory at all events, and requiring foreign truck drivers to self-isolate upon arrival.

As of Friday, facemasks will become mandatory at all events– both indoor and outdoor – in Lithuania.

According to the country's Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga, the requirement will apply to both sports and also cultural and entertainment events..

A distance of at least one metre between attendees will also have to be ensured as of Friday. The government also plans to make facemasks mandatory inside cafes and restaurants, according to Veryga. The decision should be made on Friday.

Gediminas Jaunius, head of Lithuania’s Event Industry Association, said the more stringent requirements should apply across the board and not only target events.

“We are not against [the decision],” he told LRT.lt, but said the same standards should apply to all public gathering places, including bars, streets, beaches, and elsewhere.

Lithuanian Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Nightlife under scrutiny

This weekend, Veryga said the authorities will check bars, restaurants, and “especially” nightclubs for compliance with coronavirus protection measures.

The authorities “will pay additional attention [and] will visit, and physically check the situation” inside bars and clubs, Veryga said on Thursday.



He said the government will decide next week whether to limit the working hours of nightlife establishments to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreign truck drivers to self-isolate between trips

Foreign commercial vehicle drivers will have to self-isolate on arrival in Lithuania even if they come for a brief stay, according to a decree signed by Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga on Thursday.

The decision "aims to ensure that foreigners engaged in commercial transportation, even if they arrive from foreign countries for several days, do not walk around the city unnecessarily and do not infect other people," the Health Ministry said.

Until now, isolation was not mandatory for drivers and other crew members "carrying out international commercial transportation" if they came to Lithuania for less than 72 hours.

The minister kept in place the requirement for foreign drivers who stay in Lithuania for more than 72 hours to get tested for Covid-19 and to go into isolation for 14 days.

A number of coronavirus clusters in Lithuania have been traced to foreign nationals employed as drivers by the country's haulage companies.