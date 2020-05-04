News

2020.05.04 14:54

9,000 Lithuanians invited for random Covid-19 testing, no positive results yet

BNS2020.05.04 14:54
Coronavirus testing (associative image)
Coronavirus testing (associative image) / AP

Lithuania’s health authorities are testing 9,000 randomly-selected volunteers to undergo Covid-19 testing. With one third of the tests complete, none were positive for the virus, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said on Monday.

“Nearly 9,000 people were invited to test for Covid-19 during the long weekend and more than 3,000 tests have been completed thus far. Some of the tests remain in laboratories and have not yet been completed,” the minister said.

“According to the data available thus far, no cases of infection have been reported during this round of tests,” he added.

Over the weekend, vouchers for coronavirus tests were being handed out in Lithuania's ten biggest cities and towns, many of them were distributed in shopping malls and markets.

