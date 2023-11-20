Two men damage Belarus border barrier trying to let 10 migrants into Lithuania

Two men damaged the physical barrier on the Lithuanian border with Belarus at the Puškai frontier station on Saturday and tried to let 10 irregular migrants into Lithuania, the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) said on Monday.

The men, who were wearing camouflage clothing and masks, were spotted through the surveillance system. They cut the border fence and called ten migrants who were nearby.

One migrant, who had managed to enter Lithuania, returned to Belarus when Lithuanian border guards arrived.

In total, 85 attempts to deliberately damage the physical barrier have been recorded by the VSAT this year, compared to 467 such cases last year.

This year, Lithuanian border guards have prevented a total of 2,473 irregular migrants from entering Lithuania from Belarus at non-designated locations.

More than 21,800 migrants have been refused entry from Belarus since August 3, 2021, when Lithuanian border guards were given the right to turn irregular migrants away. Some of them have tried to enter Lithuania more than once.