Belaruskali shipments
News 29 min. ago

Belaruskali brings claim against Lithuania over fertiliser transit ban

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
News 56 min. ago

Governments should use ‘other ways’ than censorship to fight social media disinfo – Lithuanian PM

Naktinis Vilnius
News 1 h ago

‘Music bar’ in Vilnius centre to promote partying with culture rather than alcohol

Associative image
News 3 h ago

Disinfo campaign in Baltics exploits deepfakes to extort money – Debunk.org

The European Parliament
News 5 h ago

EP election date will benefit Lithuania’s conservatives, complain other parties

Algirdas Švanys
News 6 h ago

Man who took his child to Russia stripped of Lithuanian citizenship

Ukraine and European Union
News 7 h ago

EU expansion should come before institutional reforms – Lithuanian president

Deutsche Bank
News 8 h ago

Deutsche Bank considers opening service centre in Lithuania – sources

Deividas Matulionis
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian ambassador disregarded instructions at NATO summit, probe finds

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and Pope Francis
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament speaker discusses aid to Ukraine with Pope Francis

Agata Orlovska
News 1 d ago

Baltic Young Painter’s Prize marks 15th anniversary

Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian FM Landsbergis targeted by information attack

Electricity grid
News 1 d ago

Lithuania and Poland mull installing onshore cable for new power link

State Security Department (VSD)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to check 800 foreigners with citizenship granted by exception

Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 1 d ago

Latest Russia sanctions package ‘quite optimistic’, says Lithuanian FM

Anušauskas met Zelensky in Kyiv
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian defence minister meets with Ukrainian President Zelensky

News2023.11.14 17:06

Governments should use ‘other ways’ than censorship to fight social media disinfo – Lithuanian PM

B
BNS 2023.11.14 17:06
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė / E. Blaževič/LRT

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė says that while she does not favour censoring social media platforms amid spreading fake news and disinformation, she would like them to remove misleading content faster.

“There are a lot of discussions going on, including with managers of social media platforms who always say in discussions that they are combating these negative phenomena, but of course we all have our own opinion about this,” Šimonytė said.

She noted that Facebook had been censoring posts about Russian atrocities in Ukraine, while “information that is clearly a fake and should be removed very quickly” sometimes stays online too long.

Šimonytė was commenting on reports by Debunk.org that an ongoing campaign by online scammers was targeting people in the Baltic states and Poland to steal their money. Fake posts make use of AI-generated images and videos of famous people and political leaders.

“On the one hand, I don’t want there to be censorship, because some of us lived under censorship and know what it looks like when content is edited and people are not allowed to express their opinions, but on the other hand, lies are not opinions and misleading people is a crime, as is, for example, organising anti-Semitic, homophobic or other attacks via social media platforms,” she said.

Šimonytė believes that governments will have to find “some other ways of interacting” with major social media platforms, adding that some of the coordination should take place through EU institutions.

“I think this will be a very important issue in the European Parliament elections as well,” she said.

5
