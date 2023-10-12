Naujienų srautas

News2023.10.12 16:50

Lithuania to step up protection of Jewish sites following calls for violence

B
BNS 2023.10.12 16:50
Jewish cemetery in Vilnius
Jewish cemetery in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania will step up the protection of Jewish sites on Friday in response to public calls to attack Jews.

“We have been keeping an eye on certain sites linked to the Jewish community since Saturday, and tomorrow we plan to further step up this regime,” police spokesperson Ramūnas Matonis told BNS on Thursday.

In his words, arrangements are now being made for such protection measures, and police are in contact with the Jewish community and the administrators of sites.

Matonis added that he had no information about planned attacks against Jews in Lithuania.

The former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal has called Muslims worldwide to take to the streets on Friday and protest in support of the Hamas attack on Israel.

His statement was followed by calls on social media to attack Jews, their businesses and public facilities.

