Naujienų srautas

Vilnius Choral Synagogue
News 14 min. ago

Lithuanian police step up patrols around synagogues amid fears of anti-Semitic incidents

Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport
News 40 min. ago

Lithuania considers sending military aircraft as citizens remain stranded in Israel

Kena train station
News 2 h ago

‘Window to Europe’: Russians use Kaliningrad transit train to enter Lithuania

Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
News 19 h ago

US allocates €1.48m for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania

Gitanas Nausėda
News 20 h ago

Poland to help bring Lithuanians back from Israel if needed – president

Tel Aviv, Israel
News 20 h ago

Wizz Air, Ryanair cancel flights from Vilnius to Tel Aviv

Israel's strikes in Gaza Strip
News 20 h ago

Lithuania backs Israel’s efforts to counter Hamas attacks – minister

Vilnius (associative image)
News 21 h ago

Bank solidarity levy in Lithuania cannot be extended – minister

Vytautas Magnus University
News 23 h ago

Mariupol State University Centre to open at Lithuania’s VDU

Attacks in Israel
News 1 d ago

Lithuania promises to reimburse travel expenses of pilgrims stranded in Israel

Electricity
News 1 d ago

Thousands of households in Lithuania remain without electricity after weekend’s storms

Youth (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania unsure what to do about rising drug use among minors

Attacks in Israel
News 1 d ago

Lithuanians invited to register for evacuation flight from Tel Aviv

Attacks in Israel
News 1 d ago

Israeli-Lithuanian policeman killed in Hamas attacks

Klaipėda University expedition to Svalbard
News 1 d ago

Polar bears and retreating glaciers: Lithuanian scientist’s expedition to the Arctic

Protests against Russia's war in Ukraine (associative image)
News 2 d ago

The global costs of a Russian-Ukrainian truce – opinion

News2023.10.10 09:48

Lithuanian police step up patrols around synagogues amid fears of anti-Semitic incidents

LR LRT.lt
LRT RADIO, LRT.lt 2023.10.10 09:48
Vilnius Choral Synagogue
Vilnius Choral Synagogue / BNS

Police in Lithuania have stepped up patrol around Jewish community sites amid fears of anti-Semitic attacks. No incidents have been reported yet in the country, according to police spokesman Ramūnas Matonis.

Amid escalation between the Israeli military and Hamas, many countries are seeing attacks against members of Jewish communities. No “particular risks” are seen in Lithuania, however, but police patrolling around synagogues and Jewish community centres have been stepped up since Saturday, Matonis told LRT RADIO on Tuesday.

“We don’t see any particular risks. However, already on Saturday, after these events [in Israel], a decision was taken to increase the protection of certain objects,” he said.

The sites include “all synagogues in Lithuania as well as other places associated with Jews”, according to him.

Hamas, the Palestinian political and military organisation considered terrorist by most Western governments, launched strikes against Israel on Saturday. The government of Israel officially declared war on the organisation in the Gaza Strip the following day.

Top Lithuanian politicians have expressed solidarity with Israel, saying that it has the right to defend itself.

# Society# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport
42 min. ago

Lithuania considers sending military aircraft as citizens remain stranded in Israel

Kena train station
2 h ago

‘Window to Europe’: Russians use Kaliningrad transit train to enter Lithuania

Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
19 h ago

US allocates €1.48m for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania

Gitanas Nausėda
20 h ago

Poland to help bring Lithuanians back from Israel if needed – president

updated
Tel Aviv, Israel
20 h ago

Wizz Air, Ryanair cancel flights from Vilnius to Tel Aviv

updated
Israel's strikes in Gaza Strip
21 h ago

Lithuania backs Israel’s efforts to counter Hamas attacks – minister

Vilnius (associative image)
22 h ago

Bank solidarity levy in Lithuania cannot be extended – minister

Vytautas Magnus University
23 h ago

Mariupol State University Centre to open at Lithuania’s VDU

Attacks in Israel
1 d ago

Lithuania promises to reimburse travel expenses of pilgrims stranded in Israel

updated
Electricity
1 d ago

Thousands of households in Lithuania remain without electricity after weekend’s storms

Tel Aviv, Israel
2023.10.09 13:35

Wizz Air, Ryanair cancel flights from Vilnius to Tel Aviv

updated
Gitanas Nausėda
2023.10.09 13:56

Poland to help bring Lithuanians back from Israel if needed – president

updated
Israel's strikes in Gaza Strip
2023.10.09 13:04

Lithuania backs Israel’s efforts to counter Hamas attacks – minister

Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.10.09 14:39

US allocates €1.48m for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania

Kena train station
2023.10.10 08:00

‘Window to Europe’: Russians use Kaliningrad transit train to enter Lithuania

Vilnius (associative image)
2023.10.09 12:04

Bank solidarity levy in Lithuania cannot be extended – minister

Vytautas Magnus University
2023.10.09 10:58

Mariupol State University Centre to open at Lithuania’s VDU

Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport
2023.10.10 09:22

Lithuania considers sending military aircraft as citizens remain stranded in Israel