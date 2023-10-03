Naujienų srautas

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
Taiwan encourages companies to invest in Lithuania to deepen bilateral cooperation

Valdemaras Rupšys
Lithuanian defence chief uses state allowance to rent flat from his son, snaps at journalist

LRT
LRT Council to make 3rd attempt to select director general

Lavoriškės border checkpoint
Praise to Russia and understaffed customs: Dispatch from Lithuania’s border with Belarus

Teacahers' strike
More than 2,000 teachers continue to strike in Lithuania

Removed monument to Petras Cvirka
Removed monument to Lithuanian writer moved to Soviet-era sculpture park

NATO dog handlers train in Lithuania
NATO dog handlers train in Lithuania

Work (associative image)
Number of foreign workers drops in Lithuania

Autumn in Vilnius
Lithuania records warmest September in modern history

Drug use (associative image)
Drug use among teenagers in Lithuania exceeds security threshold – adviser

Lithuania establishes its currency
LRT tapes. Lithuania establishes its currency

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
Queues form at Vilnius Aiport amid tightened security checks

A woman with a stroller (associative image)
Baby slump: Lithuania’s fertility rate nearly hits rock bottom

Rimas Armaitis
Lithuanian sapper fighting in Ukraine: ‘There are more drones than flies’

Collected parts of Russian rockets, including cluster rounds, which were used in attacks that hit Kharkiv
European sky shield initiative: Can it protect Europe?

LRT tapes. 1990s dance marathons in Lithuania
LRT tapes. 1990s dance marathons in Lithuania

News2023.10.03 10:25

Taiwan encourages companies to invest in Lithuania to deepen bilateral cooperation

EurActiv 2023.10.03 10:25
Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has solid research capabilities and innovation while Taiwan has commercialisation capabilities and experiences in developing international markets, a Taiwanese official told Euractiv, adding that they would be glad to provide various kinds of facilitation to deepen this cooperation.

The comment comes after Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council and the Lithuanian Research Council signed a memorandum of understanding on September 22 to strengthen research and development cooperation in lasers, biotechnology, semiconductors, and other areas.

“Lithuania has solid research capabilities and innovation, while Taiwan has commercialisation capabilities and experiences in developing international markets, which will be an essential model for broadening Taiwan-Lithuania economic cooperation,” Alex Liao, director of the Economic Division on behalf of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, told Euractiv.

According to Liao, both countries share the same development direction, as Lithuania has chosen biotechnology and laser as its strategic industries, while Taiwan’s strategic industries include biotechnology precision machinery and semiconductors.

“We encourage enterprises and research institutes between Taiwan and Lithuania to expand contacts and deepen exchanges, and we will be glad to provide various kinds of facilitation,” he said.

Relations between both countries increased after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open its de facto embassy under its own name, The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, rather than after its capital city – Taipei.

China heavily criticised the move, which accused Lithuania of violating the one-China principle, according to which Taiwan is an inalienable part of the country. This resulted in China removing Lithuania from its customs registry, blocking shipments, and pressuring international businesses to leave the Baltic country.

On the Lithuanian side, Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis defended his country’s policy towards Taiwan as primarily economic and admitted that it had a PR aspect, according to LRT.

“First of all, the decision [on Taiwan] was about reducing China’s economic clout and finding new partners,” he said.

Taiwan
Taiwan / AP

According to Liao, “the Taiwanese government encourages Taiwanese companies to invest in Lithuania, as a firm commitment to democracy, the rule of law and the mutual support to partners with similar philosophies”.

He shared that Taiwan set up around €190 million Central and Eastern Europe Investment Fund, a nearly €1 billion CEE Loan Fund and other policy tools with Lithuania as the focus, which will be an essential consideration for Taiwanese businesses to consider Lithuania as a starting point in developing the European market.

In a recent press release, the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania shared that Free Bionics, which develops smart robots in healthcare and rehabilitation systems, is looking at opening hubs in Lithuania.

“In addition to Free Bionics, many other companies have the same strategic thinking,” Liao said, adding that apart from biotech companies, there are also food, bicycle, fintech and green energy companies evaluating and preparing to invest in Lithuania.

Last week, Lithuania’s presidential advisor Asta Skaisgirytė criticised Taiwan on Žinių Radio, saying that “there were higher hopes from Taiwan because when they were opening their representative office, they were promising huge investments, which so far are not so visible,” LRT reported.

She added that she hoped the economic relations would continue to grow and more investments would come from Taiwan.

This story previously appeared at EurActiv, partners of LRT English.

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
Taiwan
