Naujienų srautas

A classroom (associative image)
News 55 min. ago

Students back Lithuanian teachers’ planned strike

Presidential Palace
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian president proposes tougher punishments for coup attempts

Cars (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuania to ban Russian cars following EC clarification

Conscripts (associative image)
News 3 h ago

No draft for women before universal male conscription – Lithuanian president’s adviser

Vilnius public transport (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Two Lithuanian cities test hydrogen-powered public transport

Portuguese flag (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Identity documents of Lithuanians in Portugal list Soviet Union as their country of origin

National Concert Hall
News 20 h ago

National Concert Hall in Vilnius to be finished in 2030 for €121m – ministry

Sham Russian elections in Donetsk
News 22 h ago

Lithuania condemns Russian ‘elections’ in Ukraine’s occupied territories

Swordfish washes up on beach in Lithuania
News 22 h ago

Swordfish washes up on beach in Lithuania

Belarusian passport
News 23 h ago

Lithuania mulls extending validity of foreigner’s passports as Minsk no longer issues documents abroad

The European Commission, Brussels
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to lose millions in EU funding if it fails to carry out reforms

Border checkpoint (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to send border guards to Latvia amid record migrant flows

NATO military exercise in Romania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Eastern flank to see largest NATO military exercise since Cold War

Seimas
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament opens fall session

Students (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Fewer Belarusians, Ukrainians enrol in Lithuanian universities

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 1 d ago

Seimas Speaker Čmilytė-Nielsen re-elected leader of Lithuanian Liberal Movement

News2023.09.12 13:26

Students back Lithuanian teachers’ planned strike

GZ
Greta Zulonaitė, BNS 2023.09.12 13:26
A classroom (associative image)
A classroom (associative image) / E. Kniežauskas / LRT

The Lithuanian School Students’ Union (LMS) is going to join the teachers' strike at the end of September.

A teachers’ unions is planning a warning strike on Friday and, if talks with the government fail, are calling a proper strike at the end of September. Teachers’ demands include pay raises and smaller classrooms.

“The strike is inevitable, the processes of improving teachers’ working conditions have been delayed for too long and are pushing the education community into a corner,” said Jonas Trumpa, president of the LMS, on Tuesday. “The Lithuanian School Students’ Union supports the teachers, the students and the teachers will go hand in hand towards a common goal.”

On Tuesday, the LMS and the Lithuanian Education Workers’ Trade Union (LŠDPS) also signed a cooperation agreement, whereby the parties will commit themselves to purposeful and mutual cooperation during the teachers’ strike and to pursue the goals of the strike agreed by the parties.

The LMS says it supports the two demands put forward by the union: an increase in teachers’ salaries and a reduction in the number of children in classrooms.

The warning strike on Friday is being organised by the LŠDPS, led by Andrius Navickas. If the demands cannot be agreed by the end of September, the union plans to announce a proper strike.

Andrius Navickas
Andrius Navickas / L. Balandis / BNS

Navickas said on Tuesday that there was a possibility to reach an agreement with the Ministry of Education.

“It depends on the goodwill of both sides. So far there has been none from the government. We can see a slight change in their rhetoric, a softening of their position,” he said, adding that the chances of reaching an agreement were “fifty-fifty”.

The demands include 20-percent pay rises from September and another 30 percent from January next year.

“We hear talks about salaries and that is where there’s most progress towards an agreement,” Navickas said, adding that the government was still reluctant to budge on classroom sizes.

Around 500 teachers may join the strike at the end of September, according to him.

Another union, the Lithuanian Union of Education and Science, led by Egidijus Milešinas, has also announced a lost of demands that include pay rises and smaller classrooms. It is not ruling out the possibility of joining the strike.

A classroom (associative image)
Andrius Navickas
# News
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Presidential Palace
2 h ago

Lithuanian president proposes tougher punishments for coup attempts

Cars (associative image)
3 h ago

Lithuania to ban Russian cars following EC clarification

Conscripts (associative image)
3 h ago

No draft for women before universal male conscription – Lithuanian president’s adviser

Vilnius public transport (associative image)
4 h ago

Two Lithuanian cities test hydrogen-powered public transport

Portuguese flag (associative image)
6 h ago

Identity documents of Lithuanians in Portugal list Soviet Union as their country of origin

National Concert Hall
20 h ago

National Concert Hall in Vilnius to be finished in 2030 for €121m – ministry

Sham Russian elections in Donetsk
22 h ago

Lithuania condemns Russian ‘elections’ in Ukraine’s occupied territories

Swordfish washes up on beach in Lithuania
22 h ago

Swordfish washes up on beach in Lithuania

Belarusian passport
23 h ago

Lithuania mulls extending validity of foreigner’s passports as Minsk no longer issues documents abroad

The European Commission, Brussels
1 d ago

Lithuania to lose millions in EU funding if it fails to carry out reforms

Portuguese flag (associative image)
2023.09.12 08:00

Identity documents of Lithuanians in Portugal list Soviet Union as their country of origin

National Concert Hall
2023.09.11 17:40

National Concert Hall in Vilnius to be finished in 2030 for €121m – ministry

Swordfish washes up on beach in Lithuania
2023.09.11 15:52

Swordfish washes up on beach in Lithuania

Belarusian passport
2023.09.11 14:35

Lithuania mulls extending validity of foreigner’s passports as Minsk no longer issues documents abroad

Cars (associative image)
2023.09.12 11:14

Lithuania to ban Russian cars following EC clarification

Sham Russian elections in Donetsk
2023.09.11 16:03

Lithuania condemns Russian ‘elections’ in Ukraine’s occupied territories

Vilnius public transport (associative image)
2023.09.12 09:51

Two Lithuanian cities test hydrogen-powered public transport

Conscripts (associative image)
2023.09.12 10:33

No draft for women before universal male conscription – Lithuanian president’s adviser

Presidential Palace
2023.09.12 12:15

Lithuanian president proposes tougher punishments for coup attempts