Belarusian opposition flag in Vilnius
News 1 h ago

Litvinism not a threat to Lithuania, but may stoke tensions – intelligence

Russian officers at the crash site of Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane
News 2 h ago

Prigozhin’s death will divert Wagner’s attention away from Baltics, Poland – Lithuanian MP

Students
News 4 h ago

Change of rules may make it harder for international students to come to Lithuania

Expedition in Kyrgyzstan
News 20 h ago

Lithuanian mountaineers name peak in Kyrgyzstan after Baltic Way

Border checkpoint (associative image)
News 21 h ago

Lithuania considers banning some officials from travelling to Russia, Belarus

Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
News 22 h ago

Two Belarusians cut down Lithuanian border surveillance camera poles

Vilnius Railway Station
News 23 h ago

Vilnius–Riga train service may be launched next year – Lithuanian minister

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
News 23 h ago

Belarus opposition leader says no links with activist denied asylum in Lithuania

Vladimir Putin
News 1 d ago

Furnishings to Putin’s yacht delivered via Lithuania – Navalny Foundation

‘Don’t go to theatre’ campaign
News 1 d ago

‘Don’t go to theatre’ campaign divides Lithuanian arts community

Kyiv, Ukraine
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president arrives in Kyiv for unannounced visit on Ukraine’s independence day

Vidmantas Janulevičius
News 1 d ago

Industry association head ranked Lithuania’s most influential businessman

The Baltic Way, August 23, 1989
News 1 d ago

Lithuania marks Baltic Way Day

Minsk, Belarus
News 1 d ago

‘Buses are packed’: Ignoring warnings, Lithuanians flock to Belarus spa resorts

School (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Teachers in Lithuania to go on strike

Audrius Valotka
News 1 d ago

Language watchdog chief reprimanded for comparing Vilnius region with Ukraine’s occupied territories

News2023.08.24 12:58

Litvinism not a threat to Lithuania, but may stoke tensions – intelligence

SJ
Saulius Jakučionis, BNS 2023.08.24 12:58
Belarusian opposition flag in Vilnius
Belarusian opposition flag in Vilnius / E. Blaževič / LRT

When discussing proposed restrictions on Belarusians coming to Lithuania, politicians invoke the threat of ‘Litvinism’. According to Lithuania’s State Security Department (VSD), this fringe nationalist ideology is not seeing an upswing.

“According to the assessment of the VSD, the activities of the supporters of the ideology of Litvinism do not pose a real threat to the sovereignty, constitutional order and territorial integrity of the Republic of Lithuania at the moment, but the ideological attitudes disseminated by them may increase inter-ethnic tensions and incite negative attitudes towards the part of the Belarusian community that is loyal to the state of Lithuania,” the intelligence agency said in a comment to BNS on Thursday.

Litvinism, according to the VSD, is a radical branch of Belarusian nationalism. It holds that modern-day Belarusians are the true heirs to the legacy of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, making claims to part of the territory of present-day Lithuania – including the capital Vilnius – and other countries surrounding Belarus.

The Grand Duchy of Lithuania covered most of Lithuania, Belarus and parts of Ukraine between the 13th and 18th centuries.

The VSD notes that supporters of Litvinism are also hostile to the governments of Belarus and Russia and reject their historical narrative claiming that Russians and Belarusians are “one people”. As a result, some of the most active advocates of Litvinism have faced repressions at home and fled to EU countries, including Lithuania.

Belarusians in Vilnius mark the alternative independence day on March 26, 2023.
Belarusians in Vilnius mark the alternative independence day on March 26, 2023. / L. Balandis/BNS

According to the VSD, ideological spats between Lithuanian and Belarusian nationalists over Litvinism have been going on for more than two decades in niche online forums.

“There is no evidence of a significant increase in the dissemination of Litvinist ideology on social networks in recent months, but some incidents or statements on social networks by supporters of the ideology have resonated in the Lithuanian information space and have prompted discussions about the risks associated with such activities,” the agency said in the comment.

Some politicians have invoked Litvinism as an argument to press for restrictions on migration from Belarus.

Vilnius-based Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsyhanouskaya said on Wednesday that the controversy was artificially stoked in order to undermine relations between Belarusians and Lithuanians.

She said that “there is no such discussion in Belarus” and insisted that she herself would never question Lithuania’s territorial integrity.

Belarusian opposition flag in Vilnius
Belarusians in Vilnius mark the alternative independence day on March 26, 2023.
# News
