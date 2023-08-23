Naujienų srautas

Border checkpoint (associative image)
News 5 min. ago

Lithuania considers banning some officials from travelling to Russia, Belarus

Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Two Belarusians cut down Lithuanian border surveillance camera poles

Vilnius Railway Station
News 1 h ago

Vilnius–Riga train service may be launched next year – Lithuanian minister

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
News 2 h ago

Belarus opposition leader says no links with activist denied asylum in Lithuania

Vladimir Putin
News 3 h ago

Furnishings to Putin’s yacht delivered via Lithuania – Navalny Foundation

‘Don’t go to theatre’ campaign
News 3 h ago

‘Don’t go to theatre’ campaign divides Lithuanian arts community

Kyiv, Ukraine
News 6 h ago

Lithuanian president arrives in Kyiv for unannounced visit on Ukraine’s independence day

Vidmantas Janulevičius
News 6 h ago

Industry association head ranked Lithuania’s most influential businessman

The Baltic Way, August 23, 1989
News 7 h ago

Lithuania marks Baltic Way Day

Minsk, Belarus
News 8 h ago

‘Buses are packed’: Ignoring warnings, Lithuanians flock to Belarus spa resorts

School (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Teachers in Lithuania to go on strike

Audrius Valotka
News 1 d ago

Language watchdog chief reprimanded for comparing Vilnius region with Ukraine’s occupied territories

Olga Karach
News 1 d ago

‘Send me to Belarus and see what happens’ – Belarusian activist denies working with Russian intelligence

Artis Pabriks
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian analyst’s comments about ‘weak’ Latvian defence ‘obviously untrue’ – Pabriks

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 1 d ago

US tells citizens to leave Belarus immediately

Collected parts of Russian rockets, including cluster rounds, which were used in attacks that hit Kharkiv
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s withdrawal from Convention on Cluster Munitions would raise questions – adviser

News2023.08.23 15:47

Two Belarusians cut down Lithuanian border surveillance camera poles

BNS 2023.08.23 15:47
Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image) / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Two individuals from Belarus have cut down camera poles observing the border from the Lithuanian side.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Čepkeliai Marsh, a border section covered by the Kabeliai Frontier Station.

“They cut the poles down after crossing the border illegally, the poles fell to the ground and the persons fled,” Giedrius Mišutis, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), told BNS. “Now the restoration work is underway, there are no border ‘holes’, the stretch is being monitored, the cameras are working, control is being ensured by other means.”

According to Mišutis, the two individuals were not wearing uniforms. They crossed into Lithuania in Varėna District near the Čepkeliai Marsh, where, due to natural conditions, there is no fence or any other physical barrier.

“The two individuals targeted the two cameras, had battery-powered cutting tools and cut down the two poles holding surveillance cameras that were covering the entire perimeter,” Mišutis said, adding that this is a third such case this year. He does not rule out there might more of such incidents.

Last year, 467 attempts to physically damage both the surveillance systems and the barrier were reported, and there have been over 50 this year.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened into illegal crossing of the state border and destruction or damage to property.

Currently, 550 kilometres of the Lithuanian-Belarusan border is reinforced with a fence and razor wire.

Lithuania has a 679-km border with Belarus, with more than 100 km running along rivers and lakes.

Lithuania decided to build the fence after a migrant crisis in 2021, which Vilnius blamed on the Minsk government, calling it a hybrid attack.

