Audrius Valotka
News 32 min. ago

Language watchdog chief reprimanded for comparing Vilnius region with Ukraine’s occupied territories

Olga Karach
News 2 h ago

‘Send me to Belarus and see what happens’ – Belarusian activist denies working with Russian intelligence

Artis Pabriks
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian analyst’s comments about ‘weak’ Latvian defence ‘obviously untrue’ – Pabriks

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 4 h ago

US tells citizens to leave Belarus immediately

Collected parts of Russian rockets, including cluster rounds, which were used in attacks that hit Kharkiv
News 5 h ago

Lithuania’s withdrawal from Convention on Cluster Munitions would raise questions – adviser

Andrey Sharenda, pictured with son Stakh in 2017, says he is trying to create some sense of normalcy for his children during their exile in Vilnius since his wife, Palina Sharenda-Panasyuk, was imprisoned in their native Belarus.
News 6 h ago

‘Robbed of childhood’: Overcoming trauma in Lithuanian exile

Olga Karach
News 23 h ago

Belarusian activist Karach cooperated with Russian special services – Lithuanian intelligence

Dalia Grybauskaitė
News 23 h ago

Petition asks Grybauskaitė to run for Lithuanian presidency again

Ingrida Šimonytė, Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 1 d ago

Šimonytė, Nausėda, Landsbergis ranked as Lithuania’s most influential politicians – survey

Orlen Lietuva reactor
News 1 d ago

Massive reactor delivered to Orlen plant in Lithuania

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 1 d ago

Complete closure of Lithuania’s border with Belarus unnecessary at present – adviser

Cluter munitions
News 1 d ago

Defence minister hopes Lithuania will withdraw from Convention on Cluster Munitions

Rail Baltica construction
News 1 d ago

Panevėžys residents protest plans to demolish their homes for Rail Baltica track

Chanterelles
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian mushroom pickers rejoice in good season, despite low prices and competition from Poland

Fabijoniškės in Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Netflix sci-fi hit Paradise showcases dystopian angles of Lithuania

Anne Applebaum
News 3 d ago

‘Putin is really destroying modern Russia’ – interview with Anne Applebaum

News2023.08.22 14:32

Language watchdog chief reprimanded for comparing Vilnius region with Ukraine’s occupied territories

BNS, LRT.lt 2023.08.22 14:32
Audrius Valotka
Audrius Valotka / Fot. J. Stacevičius/LRT

A panel set up by the culture minister has decided to reprimand Audrius Valotka, head of the State Language Inspectorate, over his public comments comparing Lithuania’s Polish-speaking districts with Russia’s occupation in Ukraine. 

In mid-July, the minister set up a panel to assess the statements made by Valotka during an LRT RADIO discussion on Polish inscriptions in Vilnius District, during which he said that it did not matter that some residents wanted inscriptions in their native language.

“So what if they do? The Russians, let’s say, want Russian inscriptions in Donbas, they probably don’t want Ukrainian ones. This is an occupation zone where there has been a fierce Polonization of Lithuanians, so marking the whole territory with Polish inscriptions, I think, would lead to fierce resistance,” Valotka said.

Such statements provoked outrage from Vilnius District Mayor Robert Duchnevič and Polish Ambassador to Lithuania Konstanty Radziwiłł who asked the culture minister to assess the statements by the head of Lithuania’s State Language Inspectorate.

Culture Minister Simonas Kairys acknowledged on Tuesday that Valotka’s statements run counter to his duties, which are “quite limited”.

“The panel’s decision is that the inspector receives a reprimand,” Kairys said, adding that the reprimand could affect Valotka’s pay and bonuses, and he could face stricter punishment if the situation does not change.

2023.07.24 16:28

Lithuanian language watchdog chief compares Vilnius region with Ukraine’s occupied territories, angers Poles

