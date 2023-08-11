Naujienų srautas

Potato crisps (associative image)
News 33 min. ago

Lithuanian ‘adult’ crisps outrage Greek parents

An old radio.
News 2 h ago

Regulators perplexed by Belarusian radio that can be picked up in Vilnius

Three Lithuanian pilots are starting a glider flight across Europe
News 3 h ago

Three Lithuanian pilots set out on glider flight across Europe, ‘first in aviation history’

Žagarė, a town in Lithuania's northern Joniškis District, after a storm.
News 4 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: When it rains, it hails

Electric scooter
News 19 h ago

Electric scooter drivers in Lithuania may have to take out vehicle insurance

Forests uprooted by the recent storm
News 23 h ago

Storm in Lithuania broke over 50,000 trees

Polish guards patrolling border with Belarus (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Poland to send additional 2,000 troops to Belarus border

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
News 1 d ago

Belarus opposition leader asks to keep humanitarian corridor as Lithuania eyes closing border

G7 leaders in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania considers joining G7 declaration on military assistance to Ukraine

Belarusians burn their passports outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

'We would be pushing them into prison': Lithuanian politicians split over Belarusian exiles

Moscow
News 1 d ago

Lithuania hands protest note over crackdown on cultural centre in Moscow

Minsk, Belarus
News 1 d ago

Despite warnings and ‘recruitment’ attempts, Lithuanians keep travelling to Belarus – official

Rustamas Liubajevas
News 1 d ago

Lithuania looks to close one-third of Belarus border checkpoints over ‘geopolitics and threats’

2020 protests in Minsk
News 2 d ago

Belarusian opposition organise rally in Vilnius 3 years after rigged presidential election

A child (associative image)
News 2 d ago

After Lithuanian mother flees Italy, NGOs say state fail to protect women in child custody disputes

Conscripts (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s MoD drafts conscription amendments, removing exemption for students

News2023.08.11 11:53

Lithuanian ‘adult’ crisps outrage Greek parents

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.08.11 11:53
Potato crisps (associative image)
Potato crisps (associative image) / Shutterstock

Lithuanian potato crisps – or chips – with racy branding have become popular with Greek kids but have drawn ire from their parents.

GreekCityTimes.com reports that dozens of parents have complained about Lithuanian-made crisps sold in the Greek island of Crete. According to the packaging, which bears the inscription “18+ adults only”, the crisps have vulva and penis flavour.

Released in 2022, the items are produced by the Lithuanian company Chazz. In Greece, they are distributed by a company based in Chania, Crete, while to most other countries in Europe and the US they are sent by post, at the price of 10 euros per bag.

The packaging of “pus*y flavour” crisps sports a cartoon of a woman in red underwear, while the “d*ck flavour” product has a similarly styled man in Tarzan pose with a fig leaf.

Chazz claims the product was inspired by research showing that millennials have three times less sex than their parents at the same age. The crisps are intended for “brave” and “free” people, according to the product description.

According to GreekCityTimes.com, the snacks are popular with Greek children who buy them online and in kiosks.

Even though the packaging says that the product is aimed at adult consumers, European food labelling rules do not provide for age categorisation of snacks, according to the report. This means that sellers cannot be held accountable if they sell them to minors.

Further reading

News

2022.06.01 09:00

Šaltibarščiai-flavoured crisps? Lithuanian craft snack maker experiments for success

# Society# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

An old radio.
2 h ago

Regulators perplexed by Belarusian radio that can be picked up in Vilnius

Three Lithuanian pilots are starting a glider flight across Europe
3 h ago

Three Lithuanian pilots set out on glider flight across Europe, ‘first in aviation history’

Žagarė, a town in Lithuania's northern Joniškis District, after a storm.
4 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: When it rains, it hails

Electric scooter
19 h ago

Electric scooter drivers in Lithuania may have to take out vehicle insurance

Forests uprooted by the recent storm
23 h ago

Storm in Lithuania broke over 50,000 trees

Polish guards patrolling border with Belarus (associative image)
1 d ago

Poland to send additional 2,000 troops to Belarus border

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
1 d ago

Belarus opposition leader asks to keep humanitarian corridor as Lithuania eyes closing border

G7 leaders in Vilnius
1 d ago

Lithuania considers joining G7 declaration on military assistance to Ukraine

Belarusians burn their passports outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Vilnius
5
1 d ago

'We would be pushing them into prison': Lithuanian politicians split over Belarusian exiles

5
Moscow
1 d ago

Lithuania hands protest note over crackdown on cultural centre in Moscow

Forests uprooted by the recent storm
2023.08.10 13:02

Storm in Lithuania broke over 50,000 trees

Electric scooter
2023.08.10 16:52

Electric scooter drivers in Lithuania may have to take out vehicle insurance

Three Lithuanian pilots are starting a glider flight across Europe
2023.08.11 09:23

Three Lithuanian pilots set out on glider flight across Europe, ‘first in aviation history’

Žagarė, a town in Lithuania's northern Joniškis District, after a storm.
2023.08.11 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: When it rains, it hails

An old radio.
2023.08.11 10:16

Regulators perplexed by Belarusian radio that can be picked up in Vilnius