Lithuanian ‘adult’ crisps outrage Greek parents

Lithuanian potato crisps – or chips – with racy branding have become popular with Greek kids but have drawn ire from their parents.

GreekCityTimes.com reports that dozens of parents have complained about Lithuanian-made crisps sold in the Greek island of Crete. According to the packaging, which bears the inscription “18+ adults only”, the crisps have vulva and penis flavour.

Released in 2022, the items are produced by the Lithuanian company Chazz. In Greece, they are distributed by a company based in Chania, Crete, while to most other countries in Europe and the US they are sent by post, at the price of 10 euros per bag.

The packaging of “pus*y flavour” crisps sports a cartoon of a woman in red underwear, while the “d*ck flavour” product has a similarly styled man in Tarzan pose with a fig leaf.

Chazz claims the product was inspired by research showing that millennials have three times less sex than their parents at the same age. The crisps are intended for “brave” and “free” people, according to the product description.

According to GreekCityTimes.com, the snacks are popular with Greek children who buy them online and in kiosks.

Even though the packaging says that the product is aimed at adult consumers, European food labelling rules do not provide for age categorisation of snacks, according to the report. This means that sellers cannot be held accountable if they sell them to minors.