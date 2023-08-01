Naujienų srautas

Police (associative image)
News 50 min. ago

Three children abducted by parents found in Lithuania

Linas Pernavas
News 1 h ago

‘Far too low’: Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog has just 19 officers working on criminal cases

Alexander Lukashenko
News 2 h ago

Wagner mercenaries not moving towards Suwalki Gap, says Lukashenko

Kyiv, Ukraine (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Iceland’s diplomat to work at Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)
News 4 h ago

Officers to start questioning suspects following politicians' expenses scandal

Aurelijus Veryga
News 5 h ago

Former Lithuanian Health Minister Veryga to run for president

Arvydas Anušauskas
News 5 h ago

Spoke too soon? Lithuanian minister under fire for revealing tank deal on Facebook

Mindaugas Pakalnis
News 7 h ago

Vilnius chief architect resigns after outrage over trees

Wall on Poland-Belarus border
News 10 h ago

‘We should mine the border’: As Wagner arrives in Belarus, Vilnius and Warsaw opt for different paths

MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas
News 1 d ago

New bill seeks Lithuanian public servants to declare ties with Russia, Belarus

Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian mountaineer goes missing in Kyrgyzstan

Beekeeping (associative image)
News 1 d ago

‘Honey crisis’ presses Lithuanian beekeepers amid plummeting prices

Munich, Germany
News 1 d ago

Lithuania eyes opening consulate general in Munich

Same-sex couple (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Vilnius court rejects request to register same-sex marriage

A shopper (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian shoppers divided over labelling goods from Russia-linked producers – survey

Commemoration of the Medininkai Checkpoint Massacre in 2021
News 1 d ago

Lithuania commemorates Medininkai massacre anniversary

News2023.08.01 17:18

Three children abducted by parents found in Lithuania

updated
LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.08.01 17:18
Police (associative image)
Police (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

After several weeks of searches, officials have found three children, aged 9, 7, and 5, who were abducted by their parents from a care home in Kaunas.

According to LNK TV, the children were found in Lithuania, as confirmed by the Commissioner General of Lithuanian Police.

The parents of the children, Inga Vilčinkienė and Mindaugas Vilčinskas, have been arrested.

Darius Valkavičius, Chief Prosecutor of the Kaunas Regional Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed to LRT.lt that the search for the three children and their parents by the Lithuanian police was successful and the family was found.

“I have no information about anything wrong with them, so let’s assume that everything is fine,” he said briefly when asked about the condition of the children.

Mindaugas Vilčinskas
Mindaugas Vilčinskas / T. Biliūnas/BNS

The police detained the children a few hours ago as their parents tried to take them out of Lithuania, according to Ilma Skuodienė, head of the State Child Rights Protection and Adoption Service.

“The children have been through extraordinary experiences over the past few days, and our first task is to ensure a safe environment for them and to take care of their physical and emotional safety,” she told LRT.lt.

The children were removed from the family by a court decision in June because the father refused to let them attend school.

The parent’s convictions stem from the so-called movement of sovereign citizens, “an anti-state extremist ideology that denies the legitimacy of the state”, according to the country’s intelligence service. Notably, the father has openly renounced his Lithuanian citizenship, calling himself a “free, living person”.

Further reading

News

2023.07.27 09:00

Lithuanian parents who abducted children linked to anti-state movement

Police (associative image)
Mindaugas Vilčinskas
# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Linas Pernavas
1 h ago

‘Far too low’: Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog has just 19 officers working on criminal cases

Alexander Lukashenko
2 h ago

Wagner mercenaries not moving towards Suwalki Gap, says Lukashenko

Kyiv, Ukraine (associative image)
3 h ago

Iceland’s diplomat to work at Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)
4 h ago

Officers to start questioning suspects following politicians' expenses scandal

Aurelijus Veryga
5 h ago

Former Lithuanian Health Minister Veryga to run for president

Arvydas Anušauskas
5 h ago

Spoke too soon? Lithuanian minister under fire for revealing tank deal on Facebook

Mindaugas Pakalnis
7 h ago

Vilnius chief architect resigns after outrage over trees

Wall on Poland-Belarus border
5
10 h ago

‘We should mine the border’: As Wagner arrives in Belarus, Vilnius and Warsaw opt for different paths

5
MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas
1 d ago

New bill seeks Lithuanian public servants to declare ties with Russia, Belarus

Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak)
1 d ago

Lithuanian mountaineer goes missing in Kyrgyzstan

Wall on Poland-Belarus border
5
2023.08.01 08:00

‘We should mine the border’: As Wagner arrives in Belarus, Vilnius and Warsaw opt for different paths

5
Mindaugas Pakalnis
2023.08.01 10:20

Vilnius chief architect resigns after outrage over trees

Arvydas Anušauskas
2023.08.01 12:09

Spoke too soon? Lithuanian minister under fire for revealing tank deal on Facebook

Alexander Lukashenko
2023.08.01 16:03

Wagner mercenaries not moving towards Suwalki Gap, says Lukashenko

Aurelijus Veryga
2023.08.01 12:32

Former Lithuanian Health Minister Veryga to run for president

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)
2023.08.01 13:13

Officers to start questioning suspects following politicians' expenses scandal

Kyiv, Ukraine (associative image)
2023.08.01 14:57

Iceland’s diplomat to work at Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv

Linas Pernavas
2023.08.01 16:47

‘Far too low’: Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog has just 19 officers working on criminal cases