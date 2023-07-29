Naujienų srautas

News2023.07.29 18:33

Some Wagner mercenaries move towards Suwalki Gap, says Polish PM

LRT.lt
2023.07.29 18:33
Wagner mercenaries in Belarus
Wagner mercenaries in Belarus / AP

Wagner mercenaries have started moving towards the Suwalki Gap near Grodno in Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday. 

“We have information that more than 100 Wagner mercenaries have moved towards the Suwalki Gap near Grodno,” Morawiecki said.

According to him, “this is undoubtedly a step in the direction of a further hybrid attack on Polish territory”.

“They will probably dress up as Belarusian border guards and help irregular migrants enter Polish territory and destabilise the situation. It is possible that they will also try to enter Poland under the guise of irregular migrants, which poses additional risks,” Morawiecki noted.

Reacting to the Polish prime minister’s comments, the Lithuanian intelligence said that the situation on the Lithuanian border remains stable.

The so-called Suwalki Gap is an 80-kilometre stretch of land on the Polish-Lithuanian border, separating Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus.

Wagner fighters started coming to Belarus after their failed June mutiny in Russia, which was reportedly brought to an end by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko who allowed Russian mercenaries to move to his country.

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus
Mateusz Morawiecki
