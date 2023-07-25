Naujienų srautas

Klaipėda beach
News 28 min. ago

Swimming in Baltic Sea not recommended after waste spill in Latvia

Vladimir Putin
News 1 h ago

‘Russia’s defensive positions are brittle’ – interview with ISW analyst

Wagner mercenaries
News 2 h ago

PM on Wagner in Belarus: Lithuania’s preparedness is adequate

Wildfires in Greece
News 18 h ago

Lithuania ready to send firefighter team to Greece when needed

Polish flag
News 19 h ago

Lithuanian language watchdog chief compares Vilnius region with Ukraine’s occupied territories, angers Poles

A trolleybus in Kaunas.
News 21 h ago

Changes to Kaunas buses: passengers to press 'stop' button to alight

German Leopard 2 tanks.
News 21 h ago

Lithuania to sign letter of intent on acquisition of Leopard tanks – minister

Electricity grid (associative image)
News 21 h ago

State Defence Council asks government to agree with Baltics on synchronisation in 2025

Teenagers (associative image)
News 23 h ago

EC criticises Lithuania for failing to transpose laws on child suspects

Wildfires in Greece
News 1 d ago

Lithuania urges citizens not to travel to Rhodes as wildfires rage

People in Vilnius stage protest in defence of trees
News 1 d ago

Plans to cut down trees in central Vilnius put on hold after public outrage

Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Despite warm welcome, Ukrainians in Lithuania eye home: 'it’s a different culture, different customs'

Students (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Instead of bans, Lithuanian universities look to incorporate AI-assisted learning

European Commission (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Brussels no longer a dream destination for Lithuanians

2019 was the first year when immigration outpaced emigration and population slightly grew
News 2 d ago

Skilled migrants start flocking to Eastern Europe

Russia's war against Ukraine.
News 3 d ago

Ukraine's counteroffensive Is going slowly. Is that a problem?

News2023.07.25 11:31

Swimming in Baltic Sea not recommended after waste spill in Latvia

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.07.25 11:31
Klaipėda beach
Klaipėda beach / R. Rumšienė/LRT

An accident at a sewage treatment plant in western Latvia has caused a large amount of untreated sewage to spill into the Baltic Sea. Lithuania’s Klaipėda Beaches recommends people to refrain from swimming in the Baltic Sea until its water has been analysed. 

At least 1,250 tonnes of waste with sulphur-laden sludge leaked when a factory wall collapsed on Sunday in the coastal Latvian town of Liepāja, which has a population of 70,000.

The Latvian Hygiene Inspectorate has ordered the closure of all beaches 40 kilometres north of Liepāja and banned swimming in the Baltic Sea.

The flow of sewage into the sea was stopped on Tuesday, Evita Šestakova, head of the Latvian State Environmental Protection Service’s Kurzeme Department, told Latvian television TV3.

Accident at a sewage treatment plant in western Latvia
Accident at a sewage treatment plant in western Latvia / Liepāja municipality

Klaipėda Beaches says it is advised to refrain from swimming off the coast of Lithuania until the composition of the Baltic Sea water has been analysed.

“Due to the ecological disaster in Liepāja, where a large amount of pollutants spilt into the sea, we RECOMMEND that you refrain from swimming in the Baltic Sea! Samples are currently being taken to determine the quality of the water, and we will inform you immediately upon receipt of the results,” it wrote on Facebook.

Latvian geologists say that after monitoring, there are no potential impacts on human health and fish stocks due to the spillage.

Klaipėda beach
Accident at a sewage treatment plant in western Latvia
Liepāja
