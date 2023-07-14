Naujienų srautas

The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel
News 7 min. ago

Vilnius hotel reaps ‘historic’ rewards during Joe Biden’s stay

War in Ukraine
News 2 h ago

Lithuania, other EU members pledge €400m to Ukraine fund

Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas
News 2 h ago

Darius and Girėnas’ legendary flight across the Atlantic turns 90

The NATO summit venue
News 4 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: It’s a wrap

State Security Department (VSD)
News 19 h ago

Lithuania strips Russian citizen of residence permit over ‘disloyal views’

The venue of the NATO summit
News 22 h ago

‘Everything was red’: dozens of cyber attacks recorded during NATO summit in Vilnius

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai
News 22 h ago

Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

Communications and Information Systems Battalion
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian troops return from international operation in Turkey

US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit
News 1 d ago

Ukraine now has more than it had before Vilnius NATO summit – adviser

Russia's war against Ukraine.
News 1 d ago

NATO repeating old mistakes? Lithuania stands isolated advocating for Ukraine

German and Lithuanian troops
News 1 d ago

Lithuania expects German brigade plan ready in September – minister

Security at Vilnius NATO summit
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian intelligence investigates alleged leak of NATO summit security information

Joe Biden delivers a speech at Vilnius University
News 1 d ago

‘Keep reminding the world of hope that Lithuania embodies,’ Biden tells crowd in Vilnius

People queuing at Vilnius University for Joe Biden's speech
News 1 d ago

Thousands queue for Biden’s speech in Vilnius

Volodymyr Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg
News 1 d ago

Zelensky in Vilnius: G7 pledges are no replacement for NATO membership

Olena Zelenska and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

First Lady Olena Zelenska visits Ukraine centre in Vilnius

News2023.07.14 12:48

Vilnius hotel reaps ‘historic’ rewards during Joe Biden’s stay

LT E LRT.lt
LRT TV, ELTA, LRT.lt 2023.07.14 12:48
The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel
The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel / E. Blaževič / LRT

While Vilnius hoteliers claim that the NATO summit was not necessarily a boon for their business, they expect that the city’s tourism sector will reap the benefits of the event for a long time to come.

Overlooking the central Cathedral Square and just steps away from the Presidential Palace, the Grand Hotel Kempinski Vilnius hosted the most illustrious delegation of the NATO summit, that of US President Joe Biden.

The hotel’s general manager Kai Schukowski says that during the US president’s stay on July 10-12, Kempinski saw the highest daily revenue in its history.

“The NATO summit was very financially rewarding, with the highest daily revenue in the hotel’s history. We also believe that the visit of the US president will have a positive impact on the global image of the hotel and the brand itself,” Schukowski told the news agency Elta. “We had a similar case when the Japanese prime minister stayed with us – we saw a significant increase in Japanese tourists after his visit.”

Gyventojai laukia Joe Bideno prie „Kempinski“ viešbučio
Gyventojai laukia Joe Bideno prie „Kempinski“ viešbučio / E. Blaževič / LRT nuotr.

The suite where the US president stayed could not be seen for 24 hours after Biden’s departure due to security reasons. However, there are already people interested to stay in the same rooms.

“We have received a number of calls from people who want to book the room. Some have already done so. Some of them are Lithuanians. People want to stay where the president lived. Of course, this room had been there before, but now it is more attractive,” Schukowski told LRT TV.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The price was not an obstacle to those eager to book the suite.

“The rate depends on the day. When the president was visiting, it was different. From next month, it will be around 2,500-3,000 euros per night. We think it’s a decent price for the bed the president slept in,” according to the general manager of the Grand Hotel Kempinski Vilnius.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron spent a few nights at the Stikliai hotel. Mantė Valotkaitė, its sales and events manager, said that although she could not disclose the hotel’s revenue, the restaurant where the Macrons were having their meals reported usual revenue levels.

Stikliai hotel in Vilnius
Stikliai hotel in Vilnius / Shutterstock

“It was very successful, everything went very smoothly, the delegation was polite, pleasant and they liked the food, the environment and the service,” Valotkaitė told Elta. “We can say that the hotel was fully booked. For the restaurant, the revenue was not higher than usual, but in general we are happy that the visit went smoothly.”

Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Donatas Mekionis, sales director of the Pacai Hotel, which hosted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the two days of the summit were very profitable for the hotel. However, he added, it had lower than usual occupancy just before and after the event.

“It will probably all even out, we didn’t get a big boon out of it. Because the hotel was booked exclusively, we couldn’t welcome guests to the restaurant or the spa,” he said.

Pacai hotel in Vilnius
Pacai hotel in Vilnius / Shutterstock

The Pacai representative believes the visit will prove beneficial for Lithuanian tourism and hotels in general, since in addition to NATO leaders, Vilnius was visited by thousands of journalists.

“I think that Lithuania’s popularity with tourists will definitely grow, because if you see the number of journalists on the streets and the number of live reports they did on NATO, there was information everywhere about what Lithuania is like, what Vilnius is like,” he said. “It would be hard to buy the publicity that Lithuania and Vilnius received during these few days, even if you spent millions.”

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak / J. Stacevičius / LRT
The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel
The Kempinski hotel hosted US President Joe Biden
Gyventojai laukia Joe Bideno prie „Kempinski“ viešbučio
Stikliai hotel in Vilnius
Stikliai hotel
Pacai hotel in Vilnius
Joe Biden
Emmanuel Macron
# Economy
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

War in Ukraine
2 h ago

Lithuania, other EU members pledge €400m to Ukraine fund

Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas
2 h ago

Darius and Girėnas’ legendary flight across the Atlantic turns 90

The NATO summit venue
4 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: It’s a wrap

State Security Department (VSD)
19 h ago

Lithuania strips Russian citizen of residence permit over ‘disloyal views’

The venue of the NATO summit
22 h ago

‘Everything was red’: dozens of cyber attacks recorded during NATO summit in Vilnius

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai
22 h ago

Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

Communications and Information Systems Battalion
1 d ago

Lithuanian troops return from international operation in Turkey

US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit
1 d ago

Ukraine now has more than it had before Vilnius NATO summit – adviser

Russia's war against Ukraine.
5
1 d ago

NATO repeating old mistakes? Lithuania stands isolated advocating for Ukraine

5
German and Lithuanian troops
1 d ago

Lithuania expects German brigade plan ready in September – minister

State Security Department (VSD)
2023.07.13 17:34

Lithuania strips Russian citizen of residence permit over ‘disloyal views’

The venue of the NATO summit
2023.07.13 14:40

‘Everything was red’: dozens of cyber attacks recorded during NATO summit in Vilnius

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai
2023.07.13 14:11

Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

The NATO summit venue
2023.07.14 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: It’s a wrap

Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas
2023.07.14 10:12

Darius and Girėnas’ legendary flight across the Atlantic turns 90

War in Ukraine
2023.07.14 10:50

Lithuania, other EU members pledge €400m to Ukraine fund