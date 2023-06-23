Naujienų srautas

Rammstein in Vilnius
News 5 min. ago

Prosecutor upholds decision not to probe alleged sexual assault at Rammstein concert in Vilnius

Joninės
News 2 h ago

Old pagan traditions make a comeback on Lithuanian Joninės

Gintautas Jakštas
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian PM nominates Jakštas for education minister

Vytautas Landsbergis
News 2 h ago

Russia is world’s cancer that must be removed, says Landsbergis

NATO (associative image)
News 3 h ago

NATO military reps in Lithuania get acquainted with eastern flank situation

Riga, Latvia
News 5 h ago

Baltic Antifascists – Latvia cracks down on Russian ‘influence agents’

NATO and Ukraine flags
News 7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: NATO hangover

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius, October 10
News 21 h ago

Lithuania spent 1.4% GDP on Ukraine support – ministry

Stadler plant in Belarus
News 22 h ago

Swiss manufacturer will not use Belarusian parts for Lithuanian trains – minister

NATO in Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 d ago

NATO draws up first draft of Vilnius Summit Declaration, negotiations begin

Margarita Drobiazko
News 1 d ago

‘It’s their business’ – ice dancer Drobiazko on moves to strip her of Lithuanian citizenship

A military campus in Radviliškis (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian PM vows funds for new military division, defence spending to reach 2.8% GDP

Heated tobacco
News 1 d ago

Lithuania bans flavoured heated tobacco products

Joninės
News 1 d ago

How and where to celebrate Joninės this year?

Electronic cigarettes
News 1 d ago

Lithuania considers banning e-cigarette sales outside pharmacies

Vilnius Airport
News 1 d ago

Plane with busted tire blocks Vilnius airport

News2023.06.23 12:11

Russia is world’s cancer that must be removed, says Landsbergis

B
BNS 2023.06.23 12:11
Vytautas Landsbergis
Vytautas Landsbergis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Russia has become a cancer of Europe and the world that must be removed, Vytautas Landsbergis, Lithuania’s first post-independence leader, said at a ceremony at the Seimas on Friday.

“Victory will come when there’s no Russian empire, or if it’s inseparable from Russia, when there’s no Russia. Russia has become a cancer of Europe and the world. If it is cured, the world may survive, but if not, it may lead to the destruction of the world,” Landsbergis said.

Recalling Lithuania’s national revival movement Sajūdis, Landsbergis noted that the struggle for freedom is not over.

The Lithuanian parliament Seimas is on Friday hosting a ceremony to present more than 200 defers of an independent Lithuania with special certificates and badges.

According to the Genocide and Resistance Research Center, 355 people have been granted the status of freedom defender in Lithuania.

In 2021, the Seimas adopted a law on the legal status of freedom defenders. It provides this status to Lithuanian citizens who participated in the restoration of Lithuania’s statehood or the elimination of the threat to its statehood and integrity during the military aggression of the Soviet Union from March 11, 1990 to August 21, 1991, ie from the restoration of Lithuania’s independence until the Moscow coup.

# News# Baltics and Russia
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

