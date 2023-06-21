Lithuania’s media watchdog blocks IP addresses used to access banned Russian channels

The Radio and Television Commission has decided to block IP addresses used to access Russia’s main TV channels that are banned in Lithuania.

“This decision was made in the light of and in accordance with the regulations of the Council of the European Union imposing restrictive measures on the dissemination of disinformation and propaganda against the EU and its member states,” the media watchdog said on Wednesday.

It made similar decisions in March and May.

The regulations adopted by the Council of the European Union mention the following channels subject to restrictive measures: Russia Today English, Russia Today UK, Russia Today Germany, Russia Today France, Russia Today Spanish, Sputnik, Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24/Russia 24, TV Centre International, NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV, Pervyi Kanal.

Since the banned TV programs are accessible online, the Lithuanian Radio and TV Commission decided that internet service providers must take all possible measures to prevent access to the content listed in the regulations.