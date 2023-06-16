Naujienų srautas

NATO troops in Lithuania
News 18 min. ago

Some still oppose NATO’s regional defence plans – Lithuanian minister

Drought (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania’s crisis centre decides against declaring national emergency over drought

Forest fire (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuania restricts access to forests due to fire hazard

Caesar (associative image)
News 4 h ago

France to step up delivery of Caesar howitzers to Lithuania

Agnė Bilotaitė
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian government had EU’s go-ahead for migrant detentions – minister

Noel Curran
News 5 h ago

EBU chief: governments are putting more pressure on public media – interview

Gabrielius Landsbergis and Ingrida Šimonytė
News 6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Self-immolation averted

Till Lindemann performing in Vilnius
News 21 h ago

Lithuanian police will not investigate sexual assault allegations at Rammstein concert

Anders Fogh Rasmussen
News 21 h ago

Let’s send signal to Putin from Vilnius by inviting Ukraine to join – interview with former NATO chief Rasmussen

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)
News 22 h ago

Bank windfall profit tax may weaken Lithuania’s reputation – IMF

Water
News 22 h ago

Parts of Lithuania experience water supply disruptions amid spiking consumption

Asylum seekers in Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian public is getting more involved in refugee integration – UNHCR rep

Aušrinė Armonaitė
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s Freedom Party leader says no support for tax reform

Support for Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Baltics and Poland pile pressure for Ukraine’s NATO membership – NYT

Lithuanian medics are going to missions in Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Four Lithuanian dentists head to Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Remigijus Žemaitaitis
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian MP under investigation after posting anti-Semitic remarks

News2023.06.16 14:18

Some still oppose NATO’s regional defence plans – Lithuanian minister

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.06.16 14:18
NATO troops in Lithuania
NATO troops in Lithuania / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

While most NATO countries support the alliance’s new regional defence plans, there are oppositional voices. However, objections from some allies “are not military in nature”, says Lithuania’s Arvydas Anušauskas, who is attending a meeting of NATO defence ministers on Friday.

“National disagreements that have arisen are still being reconciled. I will not elaborate on them, but I can only say that 90 percent of the countries do not have any objections anymore and they would like to have those regional plans approved before the Vilnius summit,” the Lithuanian minister of defence told reporters in Brussels.

NATO’s new regional defence plans were drawn up after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine. The plans reflect the “changed reality” resulting from the war in Ukraine and will clearly detail the defence of specific territories and which military units will defend them, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Officials have previously said that the defence plans will be approved before the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas / Ž. Gedvila / BNS

“Countries that raise objections, which I would like to stress are not military in nature, will undoubtedly come under pressure to either withdraw those objections or find a compromise,” Anušauskas said on Friday.

In 2019, Turkey blocked the then new Baltic defence plans and demanded that the alliance take more account of Ankara’s own security interests, show more political support for Turkey’s fight against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, and declare the organisation a terrorist one.

Anušauskas refused to specify whether the defence plans are being blocked by Turkey.

“I do not elaborate, I do not confirm. This is a matter of our meetings and conversations. I will just say that the absolute majority, 90 percent, of the documents that were considered in the North Atlantic Council have been approved. There is one regional defence plan that has not yet been approved, but I think there is a possibility to have it in place by the time of the Vilnius summit,” Anušauskas said. He also did not elaborate on which region’s defence plan is not approved.

NATO troops in Lithuania
Arvydas Anušauskas
# News# Defence# NATO Summit# Vilnius NATO Summit
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Drought (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuania’s crisis centre decides against declaring national emergency over drought

Forest fire (associative image)
3 h ago

Lithuania restricts access to forests due to fire hazard

Caesar (associative image)
4 h ago

France to step up delivery of Caesar howitzers to Lithuania

Agnė Bilotaitė
4 h ago

Lithuanian government had EU’s go-ahead for migrant detentions – minister

Noel Curran
11
5 h ago

EBU chief: governments are putting more pressure on public media – interview

11
Gabrielius Landsbergis and Ingrida Šimonytė
6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Self-immolation averted

Till Lindemann performing in Vilnius
21 h ago

Lithuanian police will not investigate sexual assault allegations at Rammstein concert

Anders Fogh Rasmussen
6
21 h ago

Let’s send signal to Putin from Vilnius by inviting Ukraine to join – interview with former NATO chief Rasmussen

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF)
22 h ago

Bank windfall profit tax may weaken Lithuania’s reputation – IMF

Water
22 h ago

Parts of Lithuania experience water supply disruptions amid spiking consumption

Till Lindemann performing in Vilnius
2023.06.15 17:21

Lithuanian police will not investigate sexual assault allegations at Rammstein concert

Water
2023.06.15 15:40

Parts of Lithuania experience water supply disruptions amid spiking consumption

Anders Fogh Rasmussen
6
2023.06.15 17:00

Let’s send signal to Putin from Vilnius by inviting Ukraine to join – interview with former NATO chief Rasmussen

6
Forest fire (associative image)
2023.06.16 11:04

Lithuania restricts access to forests due to fire hazard

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)
2023.06.15 16:16

Bank windfall profit tax may weaken Lithuania’s reputation – IMF

Agnė Bilotaitė
2023.06.16 09:45

Lithuanian government had EU’s go-ahead for migrant detentions – minister

Gabrielius Landsbergis and Ingrida Šimonytė
2023.06.16 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Self-immolation averted

Caesar (associative image)
2023.06.16 10:04

France to step up delivery of Caesar howitzers to Lithuania

Noel Curran
11
2023.06.16 09:08

EBU chief: governments are putting more pressure on public media – interview

11
Drought (associative image)
2023.06.16 13:34

Lithuania’s crisis centre decides against declaring national emergency over drought