Five more Lithuanians have left to fight in Ukraine and have already reached their military unit, the 15min.lt news website reported on Tuesday.

According to Laurynas Baltrūnas, a representative of the Lithuanian Legion, which handled the selection process, all five have military training.

The Lithuanians have joined the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine.

According to 15min.lt, up to 20 Lithuanians are serving in Ukraine at a time, with the number fluctuating.