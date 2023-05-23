Naujienų srautas

The Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Kaunas.
News 11 min. ago

Lithuania gives tax breaks to defence industry

Vilnius
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian Bank calls on lenders to offer fixed-rate mortgages

Lithuanian passport
News 1 h ago

Lithuania to hold multiple citizenship referendum in 2024

LGBTQ activists in the Lithuanian parliament
News 3 h ago

Same-sex civil union bill returns to Lithuanian parliament agenda, passes first vote

Gitanas Nausėda and Emmanuel Macron
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian president to meet with Macron in France

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian parliament likely to back snap elections initiative – Seimas speaker

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership
News 20 h ago

Lithuania’s ruling block removes same-sex civil union bill from parliament agenda

Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) reached Lithuania
News 20 h ago

New batch of American JLTVs arrives in Lithuania

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 21 h ago

Lithuanian PM accepts education minister’s resignation, confirms government step-down intentions

Raman Pratasevich
News 22 h ago

Belarus opposition blogger Pratasevich receives pardon from Lukashenko

Lithuania's LNG terminal
News 23 h ago

Lithuania’s LNG terminal to boost anti-drone protection

Drone (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian police use drones to catch children smoking

Felled oak tree on RInktinės Street in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Vilnius scandalised by developers cutting down century-old oak tree

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s liberals sceptical about calling snap elections

Russian spy network in Lithuania exposed – LRT Investigation
News 1 d ago

Russian spy network in Lithuania exposed – LRT Investigation

Kristina Šeniauskienė and her garden in Justiniškės, Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Urban gardener from Justiniškės draws admiration with ‘flower cakes’

News2023.05.23 13:33

Lithuania gives tax breaks to defence industry

B
BNS 2023.05.23 13:33
The Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Kaunas.
The Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Kaunas. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania’s parliament has allowed domestic and foreign defence firms to set up in the country’s Free Economic Zones from 2024, entitling them to tax breaks.

Some 113 MPs voted in favour of the amendments, which will lift a ban, in place since 1995, on activities in FEZs that are related to national security and defence, as well as the production, possession or sale of weapons, ammunition, explosives.

Setting up businesses in the FEZs allowed them to receive tax breaks. Previously, the heads of the areas in Marijampolė, Akmenė, Klaipėda, and Kaunas said they had received inquiries from foreign defence firms.

The Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Kaunas.
The Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Kaunas.
The Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Kaunas.
# Economy
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Vilnius
1 h ago

Lithuanian Bank calls on lenders to offer fixed-rate mortgages

Lithuanian passport
1 h ago

Lithuania to hold multiple citizenship referendum in 2024

LGBTQ activists in the Lithuanian parliament
3 h ago

Same-sex civil union bill returns to Lithuanian parliament agenda, passes first vote

updated
Gitanas Nausėda and Emmanuel Macron
3 h ago

Lithuanian president to meet with Macron in France

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
4 h ago

Lithuanian parliament likely to back snap elections initiative – Seimas speaker

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership
20 h ago

Lithuania’s ruling block removes same-sex civil union bill from parliament agenda

Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) reached Lithuania
20 h ago

New batch of American JLTVs arrives in Lithuania

Ingrida Šimonytė
21 h ago

Lithuanian PM accepts education minister’s resignation, confirms government step-down intentions

Raman Pratasevich
5
22 h ago

Belarus opposition blogger Pratasevich receives pardon from Lukashenko

5
Lithuania's LNG terminal
23 h ago

Lithuania’s LNG terminal to boost anti-drone protection

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership
2023.05.22 17:41

Lithuania’s ruling block removes same-sex civil union bill from parliament agenda

Ingrida Šimonytė
2023.05.22 16:13

Lithuanian PM accepts education minister’s resignation, confirms government step-down intentions

LGBTQ activists in the Lithuanian parliament
2023.05.23 10:28

Same-sex civil union bill returns to Lithuanian parliament agenda, passes first vote

updated
Raman Pratasevich
5
2023.05.22 15:22

Belarus opposition blogger Pratasevich receives pardon from Lukashenko

5
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2023.05.23 09:10

Lithuanian parliament likely to back snap elections initiative – Seimas speaker

Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) reached Lithuania
2023.05.22 17:17

New batch of American JLTVs arrives in Lithuania

Lithuania's LNG terminal
2023.05.22 14:05

Lithuania’s LNG terminal to boost anti-drone protection

Gitanas Nausėda and Emmanuel Macron
2023.05.23 10:00

Lithuanian president to meet with Macron in France

Lithuanian passport
2023.05.23 12:22

Lithuania to hold multiple citizenship referendum in 2024

Vilnius
2023.05.23 12:34

Lithuanian Bank calls on lenders to offer fixed-rate mortgages