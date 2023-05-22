Naujienų srautas

Raman Pratasevich
News 32 min. ago

Belarus opposition blogger Pratasevich receives pardon from Lukashenko

Lithuania's LNG terminal
News 1 h ago

Lithuania’s LNG terminal to boost anti-drone protection

Drone (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian police use drones to catch children smoking

Felled oak tree on RInktinės Street in Vilnius
News 5 h ago

Vilnius scandalised by developers cutting down century-old oak tree

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 6 h ago

Lithuania’s liberals sceptical about calling snap elections

Russian spy network in Lithuania exposed – LRT Investigation
News 7 h ago

Russian spy network in Lithuania exposed – LRT Investigation

Kristina Šeniauskienė and her garden in Justiniškės, Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Urban gardener from Justiniškės draws admiration with ‘flower cakes’

Alma Adamkienė with her husband Valdas Adamkus
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s former first lady Alma Adamkienė passes away aged 96

Russian media (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence

Clothes (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Clothes swaps and mending socks: Lithuanians embrace sustainable fashion

Voters exchanging “I have voted” stickers for goods
News 2 d ago

Washing powder in exchange for votes – Lithuania’s referendum on joining EU

Conservatives in the Seimas
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s ruling party opts for snap elections

Traffic jam (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Kaunas locked in traffic jam ahead of Euroleague Final Four

The Lost Shtetl Museum
News 2 d ago

Lost Shtetl memorial to recreate destroyed Jewish life in Lithuania’s Šeduva

Lithuanian government
News 3 d ago

Decisions on Lithuanian government’s fate must be quick – presidential aide

The Children’s Forest Pavilion
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian Children’s Forest Pavilion opens at Venice biennale

News2023.05.22 15:22

Belarus opposition blogger Pratasevich receives pardon from Lukashenko

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.05.22 15:22
Raman Pratasevich
Raman Pratasevich / Vida Press

Raman Pratasevich, a co-founder of the Belarusian opposition Telegram channel Nexta, says he has received a pardon after being handed an eight-year prison sentence. This was announced by the Belarusian state news agency Belta.

“Indeed, I have just signed all the necessary documents about being pardoned. This is, of course, wonderful news,” Belta quoted Pratasevich as saying.

This news has not been confirmed by the Belarusian opposition.

Pratasevich, who was arrested in May 2021 after a commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk, was sentenced by a Belarusian court on May 3. He was charged with organising a riot and conspiracy to seize power.

The trial lasted two and a half months, with some sessions taking place behind closed doors.

Raman Pratasevich
Raman Pratasevich / AP

The prosecutors asked for a 10-year prison sentence.

“He has been a hostage of the regime since the hijacking of the Ryanair plane,” commented one of Belarus opposition leaders Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, currently based in Vilnius, after the verdict.

Hijacking a plane

Nexta, a channel on the Telegram social media network, has been widely used by participants in mass protests that erupted following the disputed August 2020 presidential election in which Belarus strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory. The opposition and most European countries consider the results illegitimate.

The protests, which lasted several months, were the longest and largest demonstration of opposition to Lukashenko since he came to power in 1994. The Belarusian authorities responded to the demonstrations with a brutal crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested, thousands beaten by the police, and dozens of independent media outlets and non-governmental organisations closed.

At the time of his arrest, Pratasevich was living in exile in Lithuania. In May 2021, he and his girlfriend were arrested when their Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was ordered to land in Minsk. Belarusian officials said there was a threat of an explosion, but later reported that no explosives were found on board.

The Ryanair plane that was forced to land in Minsk
The Ryanair plane that was forced to land in Minsk / AP

European countries have condemned what they see as hijacking and have imposed tough sanctions on Lukashenko and on Belarus.

Pratasevich’s girlfriend Sofia Sapega was handed a six-year sentence in may 2022.

Following the arrest of Pratasevich and Sapega, Minsk released their filmed “confessions” that opposition said were forced.

Sofija Sapega
Sofija Sapega / Vida Press

In a video released by the state-run Belta news agency in February, at the start of the trial, Pratasevich said he was guilty.

Franak Viačiorka, a close advisor to Tsikhanouskaya, tweeted that “when he was kidnapped, [Pratasevich] chose to collaborate with the KGB... which did not help him avoid prison”.

NEXTA, a popular channel on YouTube and Telegram, has been banned and declared a terrorist organisation in Belarus.

According to Viasna, an independent Belarusian rights group, there are currently 1,500 political prisoners in the country.

Raman Pratasevich
Raman Pratasevich
The Ryanair plane that was forced to land in Minsk
Sofija Sapega
Raman Pratasevich
# Baltics and Eastern Europe
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Lithuania's LNG terminal
1 h ago

Lithuania’s LNG terminal to boost anti-drone protection

Drone (associative image)
3 h ago

Lithuanian police use drones to catch children smoking

Felled oak tree on RInktinės Street in Vilnius
5
5 h ago

Vilnius scandalised by developers cutting down century-old oak tree

updated
5
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
6 h ago

Lithuania’s liberals sceptical about calling snap elections

Russian spy network in Lithuania exposed – LRT Investigation
8
7 h ago

Russian spy network in Lithuania exposed – LRT Investigation

8
Kristina Šeniauskienė and her garden in Justiniškės, Vilnius
7
1 d ago

Urban gardener from Justiniškės draws admiration with ‘flower cakes’

7
Alma Adamkienė with her husband Valdas Adamkus
9
1 d ago

Lithuania’s former first lady Alma Adamkienė passes away aged 96

9
Russian media (associative image)
5
1 d ago

Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence

5
Clothes (associative image)
2 d ago

Clothes swaps and mending socks: Lithuanians embrace sustainable fashion

Voters exchanging “I have voted” stickers for goods
5
2 d ago

Washing powder in exchange for votes – Lithuania’s referendum on joining EU

5
Russian spy network in Lithuania exposed – LRT Investigation
8
2023.05.22 08:00

Russian spy network in Lithuania exposed – LRT Investigation

8
Felled oak tree on RInktinės Street in Vilnius
5
2023.05.22 10:54

Vilnius scandalised by developers cutting down century-old oak tree

updated
5
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2023.05.22 09:35

Lithuania’s liberals sceptical about calling snap elections

Drone (associative image)
2023.05.22 12:23

Lithuanian police use drones to catch children smoking

Lithuania's LNG terminal
2023.05.22 14:05

Lithuania’s LNG terminal to boost anti-drone protection