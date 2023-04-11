Naujienų srautas

Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping
Lithuanian rep joins criticism of French president’s Taiwan position

Maquarade, photo exhibition by Jonas Staselis
Lithuania’s first beauty pageants recall freedom and confusion of 1990s

Józef Piłsudski in Warsaw in 1927
Monument to Piłsudski in Druskininkai proposal hit old Lithuanian-Polish grievances

Felt Easter Treats
Lithuanian women recreate Easter dishes from wool

A demonstration to support Lithuania in Strasbourg
How publisher of the only French magazine about Lithuania fell in love with the Baltics

School (associative image)
Teachers look at retraining amid Lithuania’s drive to cut Russian language teaching

Easter eggs
How to colour Easter eggs – cheap and sustainable natural methods

Vilnius Bernardine Cemetery covered with blooming blue scillas
Vilnius Bernardine Cemetery covered with blooming blue scillas – photos

Fighting in Bakhmut (associative image)
Two Lithuanian soldiers wounded in Ukraine

Children
Finland’s success: how civil war led to focus on child welfare

Agnė Bilotaitė
Minsk is accountable for migrants, Lithuanian minister says after migrant’s death

Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
Body of suspected migrant found close to Lithuania’s border with Belarus

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuanian FM says Germany ‘probably regrets’ brigade pledge

Easter
LRT English Newsletter: Sharp eggs and youthful indiscretions

Gintaras Goda
Lithuanian parliament appoints Goda as Constitutional Court president

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
Lithuanian president mulls vetoing different sanctions on Russian, Belarusian citizens

Lithuanian rep joins criticism of French president’s Taiwan position

Saulius Jakučionis, BNS 2023.04.11 09:12
Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping / AP

Žygimantas Pavilionis, chairman of the Lithuanian parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Monday joined politicians from other countries who criticised French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statement on Taiwan after his visit to China.

Speaking to several media outlets on his way back from Beijing, Macron said Europe should avoid “getting caught up in crises that are not ours”.

In response, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China issued a joint statement, which was also signed by Pavilionis, saying that Macron’s remark was a clear reference to Taiwan.

“With Beijing ramping up military exercises in the South China Sea and showing continuing support for Russian aggression in Ukraine, this is the worst possible moment to send a signal of indifference over Taiwan,” the statement reads.

“President Macron’s ill-judged remarks not only disregard the vital place of Taiwan in the global economy but also undermine the decades-long commitment of the international community to maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait," it added. “Monsieur le President, you do not speak for Europe”.

In a Facebook post, Pavilionis, representing the ruling conservative Homeland Union, said he signed the joint statement with Social Democrat Dovilė Šakalienė.

China considers Taiwan to be its territory and vows to reclaim it at some point, by force if necessary. Tensions around the island have risen recently.

