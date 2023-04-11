Lithuanian rep joins criticism of French president’s Taiwan position

Žygimantas Pavilionis, chairman of the Lithuanian parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Monday joined politicians from other countries who criticised French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statement on Taiwan after his visit to China.

Speaking to several media outlets on his way back from Beijing, Macron said Europe should avoid “getting caught up in crises that are not ours”.

In response, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China issued a joint statement, which was also signed by Pavilionis, saying that Macron’s remark was a clear reference to Taiwan.

“With Beijing ramping up military exercises in the South China Sea and showing continuing support for Russian aggression in Ukraine, this is the worst possible moment to send a signal of indifference over Taiwan,” the statement reads.

“President Macron’s ill-judged remarks not only disregard the vital place of Taiwan in the global economy but also undermine the decades-long commitment of the international community to maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait," it added. “Monsieur le President, you do not speak for Europe”.

In a Facebook post, Pavilionis, representing the ruling conservative Homeland Union, said he signed the joint statement with Social Democrat Dovilė Šakalienė.

China considers Taiwan to be its territory and vows to reclaim it at some point, by force if necessary. Tensions around the island have risen recently.