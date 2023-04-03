Naujienų srautas

Kęstutis Budrys
News2023.04.03 09:45

President 'likely' to veto different sanctions on Russian, Belarusian citizens – adviser

LT B
LRT TV, BNS 2023.04.03 09:45
Kęstutis Budrys
Kęstutis Budrys / D. Umbrasas / LRT

The Lithuanian president is likely to veto a bill that would impose different restrictions on Russian and Belarusian nationals, an initiative currently discussed in the parliament in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Kęstutis Budrys, adviser to President Gitanas Nausėda, Lithuania’s official position is that Belarus is as much responsible for aggression against Ukraine – early attacks on Kyiv were conducted from Belarusian territory – as is Russia.

“Lithuania is one of the principle voices saying that Belarus should go along with Russia when it comes to sanctions. This is the position we take at the international level, in the European Union, when it comes to sanctions. And we are convincing our partners that this is necessary,” Budrys told LRT TV programme The Week (Savaitė) on Sunday.

Russian passport (associative image)
Russian passport (associative image) / Vida Press

The bill, proposed by the parliamentary National Security and Defence Committee (NSGK), initially proposed restricting the right for Russian and Belarusian nationals to apply for Lithuanian citizenship. Moreover, Russians and Belarusians would be banned from purchasing real estate in Lithuania.

However, the NSGK softened its position last week, removing the latter restriction for Belarusian nationals. The ban on purchasing property would apply to Russians for one year.

“If it [the relaxation for Belarusian citizens] remains as it is, […], it [the president’s veto] would be very likely,” Budrys told LRT TV.

He said that in general he welcomed the legislative initiative, saying it was necessary to take a position at the national level.

“But what we cannot allow is to differentiate in a political way between Russia and Belarus by saying that one country is more aggressive than the other,” Budrys said.

According to the president’s adviser, there must remain a humanitarian route for members of the opposition from Russia and Belarus to enter Lithuania. He also believes that sanctions should not affect the rights of Russian and Belarusian citizens “in any form whatsoever” who are already here in Lithuania, especially when it comes to humanitarian arrivals.

The NSGK was informed that 16 Belarusian and 29 Russian citizens were granted Lithuanian citizenship by naturalisation last year, and six Belarusian and 17 Russian citizens received Lithuanian passports due to their Lithuanian descent.

Kęstutis Budrys
Russian passport (associative image)
