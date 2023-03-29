Lithuania steps back from plans to ban citizenship for Belarusian, Russian nationals

Lithuania's government has stepped back from previous plans, which would have banned Belarusian and Russian nationals from acquiring the country’s citizenship.

Under the updated proposals to be tabled to the parliament this week, Russian nationals will only be able to apply for Lithuanian citizenship through naturalisation, ie after spending ten years in the country. Exceptions will also apply to people who were deported by the Soviets, as well as to their children.

If the changes are approved, Russian nationals will also need to be checked if they do not pose a threat to national security.

Meanwhile, Belarusians will face no additional barrier, contrary to the earlier proposals.

The updated proposals, drafted by Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė and chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Security and Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas, proposals are yet to be approved by the parliament.

Last year, 16 Belarusians and 29 Russians acquired Lithuanian citizenship through naturalisation. Six Belarusian and 17 Russian nationals restored their Lithuanian citizenship.