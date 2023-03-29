Naujienų srautas

Lithuanian passport
News 8 min. ago

Lithuania steps back from plans to ban citizenship for Belarusian, Russian nationals

EU flags (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania to apply for €1.8bn loan from EU

Mariupolis 2
News 1 h ago

Mariupolis 2 by Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine opens in cinemas

Agnė Bilotaitė
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian minister warns that new Iran-Belarus flights may rekindle migration crisis

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 5 h ago

Lithuania’s military chief: difficult to find weapons to buy

Estonian flag
News 5 h ago

Estonia picks Ukraine envoy as its new ambassador to Vilnius

Trade with China (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Lithuania resisting ‘China’s special trade operation’, says FM

Gas pipeline (associative image)
News 7 h ago

Lithuania welcomes limits on Russian gas

NATO flag.
News 7 h ago

Lithuania celebrates 19th anniversary of NATO membership

Nuclear weapons
News 9 h ago

Tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus: What does this mean?

United Nations
News 23 h ago

UN committee criticises Lithuania’s treatment of asylum seekers

VRK chairwoman Jolanta Petkevičienė
News 1 d ago

Head of Lithuanian election body announces surprise resignation

Arvydas Anušauskas
News 1 d ago

Lithuania, Estonia deny profiting from EU’s Ukraine aid reimbursements

Ruslan Stefanchuk, chair of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, and his Lithuanian counterpart Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian Seimas bestows award on Ukrainian parliament chair

Belaruskali shipment at Klaipėda Seaport
News 1 d ago

UN committee urges Lithuania to review sanctions on Belarusian potash

Public transport (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Public transport ticketing changes irk Vilnius residents

News2023.03.29 17:12

Lithuania steps back from plans to ban citizenship for Belarusian, Russian nationals

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.03.29 17:12
Lithuanian passport
Lithuanian passport / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania's government has stepped back from previous plans, which would have banned Belarusian and Russian nationals from acquiring the country’s citizenship. 

Under the updated proposals to be tabled to the parliament this week, Russian nationals will only be able to apply for Lithuanian citizenship through naturalisation, ie after spending ten years in the country. Exceptions will also apply to people who were deported by the Soviets, as well as to their children.

If the changes are approved, Russian nationals will also need to be checked if they do not pose a threat to national security.

Meanwhile, Belarusians will face no additional barrier, contrary to the earlier proposals.

The updated proposals, drafted by Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė and chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Security and Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas, proposals are yet to be approved by the parliament.

Last year, 16 Belarusians and 29 Russians acquired Lithuanian citizenship through naturalisation. Six Belarusian and 17 Russian nationals restored their Lithuanian citizenship.

Lithuanian passport
Lithuanian passport
Lithuanian passport
# News
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

EU flags (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuania to apply for €1.8bn loan from EU

Mariupolis 2
1 h ago

Mariupolis 2 by Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine opens in cinemas

Agnė Bilotaitė
2 h ago

Lithuanian minister warns that new Iran-Belarus flights may rekindle migration crisis

Russia's war in Ukraine
5 h ago

Lithuania’s military chief: difficult to find weapons to buy

Estonian flag
5 h ago

Estonia picks Ukraine envoy as its new ambassador to Vilnius

Trade with China (associative image)
6 h ago

Lithuania resisting ‘China’s special trade operation’, says FM

Gas pipeline (associative image)
7 h ago

Lithuania welcomes limits on Russian gas

NATO flag.
7 h ago

Lithuania celebrates 19th anniversary of NATO membership

Nuclear weapons
9 h ago

Tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus: What does this mean?

United Nations
23 h ago

UN committee criticises Lithuania’s treatment of asylum seekers

Nuclear weapons
2023.03.29 08:00

Tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus: What does this mean?

United Nations
2023.03.28 17:41

UN committee criticises Lithuania’s treatment of asylum seekers

Russia's war in Ukraine
2023.03.29 12:13

Lithuania’s military chief: difficult to find weapons to buy

Gas pipeline (associative image)
2023.03.29 09:37

Lithuania welcomes limits on Russian gas

NATO flag.
2023.03.29 09:24

Lithuania celebrates 19th anniversary of NATO membership

Agnė Bilotaitė
2023.03.29 14:37

Lithuanian minister warns that new Iran-Belarus flights may rekindle migration crisis

Trade with China (associative image)
2023.03.29 10:37

Lithuania resisting ‘China’s special trade operation’, says FM

Estonian flag
2023.03.29 11:42

Estonia picks Ukraine envoy as its new ambassador to Vilnius

EU flags (associative image)
2023.03.29 16:02

Lithuania to apply for €1.8bn loan from EU

Mariupolis 2
2023.03.29 15:37

Mariupolis 2 by Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine opens in cinemas