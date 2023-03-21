Naujienų srautas

Lithuanian parliament calls for international recognition of Russia as terrorist state

Lithuanians more concerned about inflation than most Europeans – survey

President’s adviser tells Vilnius authorities to clean up before NATO summit

Eight in ten Lithuanians pessimistic about situation in country – poll

Who is Valdas Benkunskas, mayor-elect of Vilnius?

Ukraine’s Nova Poshta opens branch in Vilnius

Art critic Ivanauskas appointed Lithuania’s cultural attaché to Ukraine

Lithuania’s ruling conservatives defeated in regions, record elections gains in cities

Mayor-elect Benkunskas sees three-party coalition in capital, stronger ties with Vilnius District

Lithuania makes it to top 20 happiest countries in the world

Social Democrats win most mayoral seats in Lithuania’s local elections

‘Europe doesn’t understand us’: Interview with famous Ukrainian commander killed in Bakhmut

Benkunskas elected mayor of Vilnius

Ballots close in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

‘Even the fireplace was full of books’. Digitised archive to help rediscover Nobel-nominated Litvak writer

The pioneering Lithuanian doctor who told people to wash

News2023.03.21 13:11

Lithuanian parliament calls for international recognition of Russia as terrorist state

BNS 2023.03.21 13:11
Members of the Lithuanian parliament (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, has passed a resolution, calling on other countries to designate Russia as a terrorist state.

The resolution was supported by all 114 Lithuanian MPs attending the vote on Tuesday.

“First of all, we call on the European Union and its member states to work together to extend the EU legal framework to recognise states sponsoring terrorism and using terrorist means, and we call for ensuring the implementation of the EU sanctions policy by preventing any sanction circumvention [...],” said Raimundas Lopata, a liberal MP and one of the authors of the resolution.

“I do agree with the text of your resolution that Lithuania is calling on Europe to do so, but perhaps Lithuania should also set an example. It’s incomprehensible to me how Russian gas is still passing through Lithuania’s territory to Kaliningrad. Lithuania receives money, takes money from terrorist Russia for that transit. The Germans have somehow managed to sort things out with Nord Stream. When will Lithuania sort it out?” Labour Party MP Artūras Skardžius asked.

In the adopted document, the Lithuanian government proposes raising, both at the EU and global levels, the issue of recognising Russia as a state sponsoring and perpetrating terrorism.

It also includes a proposal to keep raising the issue of Russia’s accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine and establishing a special international criminal tribunal.

In May 2022, the Lithuanian Seimas recognised Russia as a state sponsor and perpetrator of terrorism in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The new resolution also calls on the government to take steps at the EU level to sanction members of Russia’s political parties, namely the United Russia party, the Communist Party of Russia, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, and A Just Russia Party.

Moreover, the adopted document proposes strengthening responsibility for failure to implement international sanctions and attempts to circumvent them, to create a functioning national control mechanism and measures to ensure export and transit controls not only on dual-use goods but also on potentially dual-use goods or sensitive technologies that could be used for military purposes.

