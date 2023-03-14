Naujienų srautas

Protests in Georgia
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian president pledges support for Georgia to join EU

Danguolė Bublienė
News 4 h ago

Bublienė appointed head of Lithuania’s Supreme Court

Ukrainian troops learn how to use radars
News 5 h ago

Ukrainians in Lithuania learn to use fundraised radars

Lithuanian border
News 6 h ago

Lithuania extends state of emergency in border areas

Wagner graffiti in Serbia.
News 7 h ago

Lithuania designates Russia’s Wagner as terrorist organisation

Lithuanian Navy (associative)
News 9 h ago

Lithuanian team to deploy to EU-led naval operation in Mediterranean

Local elections in Lithuania
News 9 h ago

Early voting starts in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

Protests in Moldova.
News 9 h ago

Romanian minister in Vilnius proposes sanctions for attempts to destabilise Moldova

Nico Lange
News 10 h ago

If Berlin is serious about defence, it needs to deploy brigade to Lithuania – interview

NATO fighter jets iver Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania eager to plug holes in its air defence

Russian media (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to block IPs of sanctioned Russian media

Rush hour in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Vilnius traffic jams getting worse, analysis shows

Steven Seagal and Vladimir Putin
News 1 d ago

Steven Seagal to help set up international pro-Russia movement

Poland builds anti-tank barriers on the border with Belarus and Russia
News 1 d ago

Poland builds anti-tank barriers on its borders. Should Lithuania follow suit?

Lithuanian Riflemen's Union celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian Riflemen's Union approves new commander

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
News 1 d ago

Nausėda continues to top presidential opinion polls in Lithuania

News

2023.03.14 17:31

Lithuanian president pledges support for Georgia to join EU

B
BNS 2023.03.14 17:31
Protests in Georgia
Protests in Georgia / AP

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili on Tuesday discussed the implementation of reforms in Georgia and Lithuania’s support for the country’s bid to join the EU.

“Lithuania strongly supports Georgia’s civil society on its way to Europe, the freedom of the press and public expression. We are ready to share our experience of European integration and help Georgia achieve progress necessary for the country’s further rapprochement with the EU,” Nausėda said during a phone conversation.

According to him, however, progress in Georgia also requires the political will of the country’s government.

The Lithuanian leader also underlined strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Last week, the Georgian government dropped its plans to adopt a controversial law on “foreign agents” after tens of thousands of outraged demonstrators took to the streets.

Critics said the legislation, which aimed to designate organisations receiving funding from foreign countries as “foreign agents”, was reminiscent of the existing laws in Russia.

Georgian President Zourabichvili is openly in favour of closer ties with the West and criticizes the country’s ruling party’s pro-Russia policies, but her powers are limited.

Having fought a brief war with neighbouring Russia in 2008, Georgia formally applied to join the EU last year along with Ukraine and Moldova. The latter two were granted candidate status, while Georgia was told to carry out further reforms to start the long road to EU membership.

Protests in Georgia
Protests in Georgia
Protests in Georgia
# News# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme
Danguolė Bublienė
4 h ago

Bublienė appointed head of Lithuania’s Supreme Court

Ukrainian troops learn how to use radars
5
5 h ago

Ukrainians in Lithuania learn to use fundraised radars

5
Lithuanian border
6 h ago

Lithuania extends state of emergency in border areas

Wagner graffiti in Serbia.
7 h ago

Lithuania designates Russia’s Wagner as terrorist organisation

updated
Lithuanian Navy (associative)
9 h ago

Lithuanian team to deploy to EU-led naval operation in Mediterranean

Local elections in Lithuania
9 h ago

Early voting starts in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

Protests in Moldova.
9 h ago

Romanian minister in Vilnius proposes sanctions for attempts to destabilise Moldova

Nico Lange
6
10 h ago

If Berlin is serious about defence, it needs to deploy brigade to Lithuania – interview

6
NATO fighter jets iver Vilnius
1 d ago

Lithuania eager to plug holes in its air defence

Russian media (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuania to block IPs of sanctioned Russian media

Wagner graffiti in Serbia.
2023.03.14 11:45

Lithuania designates Russia’s Wagner as terrorist organisation

updated
Ukrainian troops learn how to use radars
5
2023.03.14 13:32

Ukrainians in Lithuania learn to use fundraised radars

5
Nico Lange
6
2023.03.14 08:00

If Berlin is serious about defence, it needs to deploy brigade to Lithuania – interview

6
Lithuanian border
2023.03.14 12:29

Lithuania extends state of emergency in border areas

Lithuanian Navy (associative)
2023.03.14 09:40

Lithuanian team to deploy to EU-led naval operation in Mediterranean

Protests in Moldova.
2023.03.14 09:31

Romanian minister in Vilnius proposes sanctions for attempts to destabilise Moldova

Danguolė Bublienė
2023.03.14 14:19

Bublienė appointed head of Lithuania’s Supreme Court

Local elections in Lithuania
2023.03.14 09:35

Early voting starts in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections